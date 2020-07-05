The FDA commissioner refuses to defend Trump's claim that 99% of Covid-19 cases are & # 39; harmless & # 39;

"I am not going to go into who is right and who is wrong," Dr. Stephen Hahn, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, told CNN's "State of the Union" Dana Bash.

During his remarks Saturday at the White House Independence Day event, Trump asserted without evidence that 99% of coronavirus cases "are completely harmless."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 35% of cases are asymptomatic, but even people with mild or no symptoms can transmit the virus to others.

While the World Health Organization has said that the global death rate is likely to be less than 1%, the WHO also said that about 20% of all people diagnosed with coronaviruses are sick enough to need oxygen or hospital care.

Under pressure from Bash on the show, Hahn did not defend the president's claim about how many cases of coronavirus go unnoticed by those infected.

"What I will say is that we have data in the White House working group. That data shows us that this is a serious problem. People need to take it seriously," said Hahn.

There have been more than 2.8 million coronavirus cases in the United States, and at least 129,000 people in the United States have died, according to the latest count by Johns Hopkins University.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

CNN's Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.

