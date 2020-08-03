The FDA's list of dangerous hand sanitizers has now grown to more than 100

The agency first warned consumers in June of methanol-containing hand sanitizers, which can be toxic when absorbed through the skin and life-threatening if ingested. Since then, several of these products have been recalled by manufacturers and removed from store shelves.

Now, the FDA is also warning about hand sanitizers that contain insufficient levels of alcohol.

"FDA test results show that certain hand sanitizers have relatively low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients in hand sanitizer products," the agency said in its updated warning on July 31.

"The agency urges consumers not to use these underpowered products and has expanded its list to include underpowered hand sanitizers as well as hand sanitizers that are or may be contaminated with methanol."