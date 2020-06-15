The Fed is finally starting its small and medium business loan program.







The highly anticipated Fed High Street Loan Program will launch more than two months after it was announced in early April. While the central bank will not lend to companies themselves, it will encourage banks to lend to companies in difficulty by removing most potentially risky loans from their balance sheets.

The facility was long talked about, but banks were unable to register as lenders for the program's loans until Monday.

The new loan program supports small and medium-sized businesses that have been through difficult times as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Only companies that were "in good financial shape" before the outbreak are eligible, though the Fed does not specify which exact metrics must be met.

Unlike the Paycheck Protection Program, these loans are not forgivable and do not have requirements like hiring employees. Instead, the Fed expects borrowers to make "commercially reasonable efforts to retain employees" given the economic environment.