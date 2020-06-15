The Fed is finally starting its small and medium business loan program.

The highly anticipated Fed High Street Loan Program will launch more than two months after it was announced in early April. While the central bank will not lend to companies themselves, it will encourage banks to lend to companies in difficulty by removing most potentially risky loans from their balance sheets.
The facility was long talked about, but banks were unable to register as lenders for the program's loans until Monday.
The new loan program supports small and medium-sized businesses that have been through difficult times as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Only companies that were "in good financial shape" before the outbreak are eligible, though the Fed does not specify which exact metrics must be met.
Unlike the Paycheck Protection Program, these loans are not forgivable and do not have requirements like hiring employees. Instead, the Fed expects borrowers to make "commercially reasonable efforts to retain employees" given the economic environment.
Millions of jobs have disappeared across the United States as companies closed during the close of the pandemic. Although a net positive of 2.5 million jobs was created in May, the highest number on record, the country is still a long way from its pre-pandemic employment levels.
Companies that have already laid off workers will still be able to apply for the main street loans from the Federal Reserve.
Businesses have to apply for the loans with their banks, which can now register as major lenders, the Boston Federal Reserve Bank announced Monday. Banks are encouraged to make new loans immediately, the Boston Fed said.
The loans will range from $ 250,000 to $ 300 million, structured as five-year loans with variable rates. Payments will be deferred at first, with no principal owed for two years and no interest for one year.
The Federal Reserve lowered the minimum size of loans to make them more accessible to small businesses. In April, the Fed also extended the limits of eligible high street loan companies to companies with up to 15,000 employees, or up to $ 5 billion in annual revenue.
The central bank will buy 95% of each loan granted under the facility, including those made before June 10 if they originated on the same terms. In doing so, the Fed removes the risk from banks' balance sheets and allows them to make more loans.
The main street facility is the latest move by the Fed to support the economy during this crisis. Some investors believe that monetary and fiscal support will help the economy recover sufficiently to keep the stock market going.
Even though the shares fell on Monday and sold last week, they have risen significantly more in recent months, even as the United States entered a recession.