The fed Minneapolis chief says the shutdown & # 39; hard & # 39; can save the economy

Blocking the country "really tough" over a period of several weeks could save the economy from long-term pain, the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis said Sunday.

In an interview with CBS '"Face the Nation," Neel Kashkari said the only way to have "a really robust economic recovery" is to quell the coronavirus outbreaks that continue to appear across the country.

Closing things "for a month or six weeks" would allow the nation's case count to be low enough that government evidence and contact-tracking efforts can effectively contain the future spread, Kashkari said, adding that if serious measures are not taken, the country will "That this virus is spreading … with local outbreaks and blockades for the next year or for".

"We are going to see many, many more business failures, small businesses, large businesses, and it will take a long time to recover to rebuild those companies and then bring the workers back and re-engage them in the workforce," he added. a much slower recovery for all of us. "

The United States economy suffered its worst hit last week since the Great Depression, with the nation's gross domestic product, the value of all goods and services produced here, 9.5 percent smaller in the second quarter than in the first. .

More than 25 million Americans lost the $ 600 per week unemployment pay bonus introduced at the height of the coronavirus crisis in March, after lawmakers failed to agree on unemployment benefits.

Democrats wanted to expand the $ 600 bonus through the first quarter of 2021, but the White House and Republican Party are advocating a $ 200 payment, arguing that the current rate is too high and discourages Americans from returning to work. .

In the interview, Kashkari said that while he thought the $ 600 bonus might be a disincentive at some point, it would still be useful now while tens of millions are out of work.

"There are so many fewer jobs than available workers," he said. "When the unemployment rate finally drops to 5 percent and we want to drop it to 4 percent or 3.5 percent where it was before, yes, that disincentive to work becomes material."