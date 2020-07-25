The feds clash with Portland protesters again, hours after the judge denied Oregon's request to restrict agents' actions.

A persistent crowd of protesters remained outside federal court in Portland, Oregon, until the early hours of Saturday as fireworks were fired at the building and plumes of tear gas, dispensed by US agents, remained upstairs.

Thousands of people gathered on the streets of Portland hours after a United States judge denied Oregon's request to restrict the actions of federal agents when they arrest people during protests that have rocked the city and confronted the local officials against the Trump administration.

At 8 pm. Hundreds of people, most wearing masks and many helmets, had already gathered near a fountain, a place where groups gather before marching to the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and federal agents there. They sang and clapped to the sound of thundering drums, pausing to listen to the speakers.

Among the various organized groups, including the protest by health workers, teachers against tyrants, black life advocates and the "mothers wall," was Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who spoke with protesters outside the Justice Center.

At 9pm. the crowd grew to several thousand. People, pressed shoulder to shoulder, filled the area and spilled into the streets as they sang "Black Lives Matter" and "Feds go home" to the sound of the drums.

As the night continued, protesters vigorously shook the fence surrounding the courthouse, fired fireworks at the building, and threw glass bottles. Many times these actions were carried out by federal agents using tear gas and sudden explosions.

The flow of tear gas caused the protesters to disperse, some becoming ill while others remained towards the front of the courthouse with leaf blowers directing the gas back to the courthouse. Federal agents had their own leaf blowers to counter.

Daniel Pereyo was a protester who received tear gas.

Pereyo said he had been in the nearby park watching drummers and fireworks go off when his face and eyes started burning.

"It is extremely painful," he said. "It is not the worst pain in the world, but it is annoying and distracting."

As gas clouds floated down the street, protesters quickly regrouped and sang again and shook the fence that separates people from the street from federal agents and the court.

The Federal Protection Service declared the meeting "an illegal assembly" and cited that the officers had been injured.

Federal agents, deployed by President Donald Trump to stop the riots, have arrested dozens during nightly protests against racial injustice that often turn violent. Democratic leaders in Oregon say federal intervention has worsened the two-month crisis, and the state's attorney general sued, alleging that some people had been taken off the streets in unmarked vehicles.

Federal District Judge Michael Mosman said the state lacked standing to sue on behalf of protesters because the lawsuit was "very unusual with a particular set of rules."

Oregon was seeking a restraining order on behalf of its residents not for injuries that had already occurred, but to prevent injuries by future federal officials. That combination makes the standard for granting such a motion very narrow, and the state did not demonstrate legitimacy in the case, Mosman wrote.

Legal experts who reviewed the case before the decision warned that it could reject it on those grounds. A lawsuit by a person accusing federal agents of violating their rights to freedom of expression or against unconstitutional search and seizure would have a much better chance of success, said Michael Dorf, professor of constitutional law at Cornell University, formerly of failure.

"The federal government acted in violation of the rights of those people and probably acted in violation of the Constitution in the sense of exercising powers reserved to the states, but just because the federal government acts in ways that exceed its authority does not mean the state has an injury, "he said.

The fighting in Portland has further inflamed the nation's political tensions and unleashed a crisis beyond the limits of federal power as Trump moves to send American officials to other Democrat-led cities to fight crime. It is unfolding when Trump pushes for a new "law and order" reelection strategy after the coronavirus collapsed the economy.

Protesters in Portland have been attacking federal court, setting fire to the exterior and tearing apart the building that US authorities say they have a duty to protect. Federal agents have used tear gas, less lethal ammunition that left one seriously injured person and another force to disperse protesters.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum's lawsuit accused federal agents of arresting protesters without probable cause and using excessive force. She sought a temporary restraining order to "immediately stop federal authorities from illegally detaining Oregonians."

David Morrell, a lawyer for the United States government, called the motion "extraordinary" and told the judge at a hearing this week that it was based solely on "some false statements" by witnesses and a Twitter video. Morrell called the protests "dangerous and volatile."

Rosenblum said the ramifications of the ruling were "extremely concerning."

"While I respect Judge Mosman, I would ask this question: If the state of Oregon does not have the legitimacy to avoid this unconstitutional conduct by unidentified federal agents who run over their citizens, who does it?" Rosenblum said in a statement. these federal agents can sue for damages, but cannot get a judge to restrict this illegal conduct more generally. "

Before federal intervention, Mayor Ted Wheeler and other local leaders had said that a small group of violent activists was drowning out the message from peaceful protesters. But the Democrat, who received tear gas this week when he joined the protesters, says the federal presence is exacerbating a tense situation and has repeatedly told them to leave.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf denied that federal agents were inflaming the situation in Portland, saying Wheeler legitimized criminality by joining the protesters, whom Trump has called "anarchists and agitators."

In the lawsuit, Oregon had asked the judge to command agents from the US Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, the Federal Protection Service, and the US Marshals Service to detain protesters without probable cause, to identify themselves before arresting anyone and to explain why an arrest is taking place.

Agents arrested 28 people in Portland this week, including seven of the Thursday night protests, when they used tear gas to force thousands of protesters to crowd in court. Protesters projected lasers into the building and attempted to tear down a security fence. They dispersed when gas clouds rose and officers fired crowd control ammunition.

The Department of Homeland Security said that a federal officer was wounded during the protests on Thursday and that "no protesters or protesters have been reported injured."

Wolf said Tuesday that at least 43 people were arrested on federal charges at the time.

They face federal charges including assaulting federal agents, arson, and damaging federal property, US Attorney Billy J. Williams said. All of the defendants are local and were released after appearing in court.

US officials "who work to protect the courthouse have been subjected to threats and nighttime assaults by protesters while performing their duties," according to a statement from Williams' office.