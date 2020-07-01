The feds have been investigating the death of Elijah McClain since 2019

Federal law enforcement authorities revealed Tuesday that they have been investigating Elijah McClain's death since it happened last year.

In a joint statement, the Denver FBI division, the Colorado Federal Attorney's Office and the Justice Department said they have been reviewing the case for possible civil rights violations since 2019.

"The matter is ongoing, and we are in the process of gathering additional evidence from the Aurora Police Department and other parties," the statement said.

The agencies acknowledged that the disclosure was unusual, since their standard practice is not to discuss the existence or progress of ongoing probes.

"However, there are specific cases where doing so is warranted if such information is in the best interest of the public and public safety," the statement said.

"Recent attention to the death of Elijah McClain warrants such disclosure."

Elijah McClain's death in August 2019 has drawn new attention amid national protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the May 25 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

McClain, a 23-year-old massage therapist, was drowned by Aurora police officers on August 24 of last year after someone called 911 to say he looked suspicious.

He was also injected with the sedative ketamine by paramedics during the arrest and suffered a heart attack in the ambulance. McClain was declared brain dead three days later, before being removed from life support.

Governor Jared Polis last week appointed Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate McClain's death and possibly prosecute those involved after an avalanche of social media posts for the encounter and a petition, with more than 4 million signatures, calling for an investigation into the matter.

The three police officers involved in the arrest were also brought into compliance with the law. They had been left last August, but were forcibly returned when a local prosecutor said there was insufficient evidence to support them.

In their statement, the feds said they were "aware" of reports that some Aurora Police officers were placed on leave during an internal investigation into an offensive image in which they allegedly appeared.

Those officers were reportedly photographed recreating the strangling maneuver used on McClain near a monument to him over the weekend.

The Aurora Police Department announced Monday that police officers were suspended on pay pending an investigation.

"We are gathering more information on that incident to determine if a federal civil rights investigation is warranted," the feds statement said.

"We will have no further comments until both reviews are completed."