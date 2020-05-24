The Fellows Behind the COVID-19 Literature Updates





May 18, 2020: HIV Clinical Fellows Eric Meyerowitz, MD, of Massachusetts General Hospital and Aaron Richterman, MD, MPH, of Brigham and Women's Hospital, collaborate on a biweekly deep dive into COVID literature -19. Medscape interviewed the couple to find out how they choose what to include, what they think about the quality of the science, and what they find most intriguing about SARS-CoV2.

This interview has been edited for its length and clarity.

How did you decide to start doing this?

Aaron Richterman, MD, MPH: In early January, Eric texted me when there was a news article about this group of pneumonia in Wuhan saying that this is scary. I think it said "SARS?" Eric and I are friends from medical school who accidentally ended up being HIV fellows in the city from each other.

Since then we have been following him very closely. In February, I was in Haiti and this was when things were really heating up in China, and everyone was worried that it was going to be more widespread. I was thinking, "Could I get to Haiti?" It seemed crazy to think then.

When I returned to Boston, it was clear that this was not going to be contained. Within the Infectious Diseases Division at Brigham, all of our routine activities were put aside. They were all in quick preparation mode, and this was before we had cases in the area. As part of our HIV scholarship year, we organized conferences and educational activities, so our clinical directors asked us to prepare a presentation to summarize what was known at the time for our Harvard-wide identification conference.

Eric Meyerowitz, MD: There was a moment, I think it was when Aaron was still in Haiti, and we were basically following this on Twitter and watching him go from China to Iran to Italy, and then we heard about the start of cases in the United States and he feels who is watching this in slow motion.

How did you approach the first presentation? Was it decided from the beginning that they would work together?

Richterman: I think the same email was sent to both of us asking us to prepare the first one. I think they asked us why it was a new virus and we had a long history of HIV.

We spent a week or two on the first presentation. It was early enough that you could read everything, and we reviewed everything in detail. There was so much dogma and rumors, and this and that that came to light. We tried to find the evidence where it existed. One of the positive aspects of all this has been the amount of solidarity that is felt throughout the scientific and clinical community.

We wanted to share this with as many people as they might be interested. I was thinking of colleagues in Haiti and elsewhere. We advertised it, not really knowing what would happen, and then received comments from people around the world who found it very helpful.

And it was also very helpful to us in anticipation of our own clinical duties. So we thought maybe we should make this normal.

Meyerowitz: Obviously New York was hit a week or two before we were hit, so we knew what was coming and fortunately we were able to review almost everything for the first time.

What has been really exciting is how much has been learned in the last 8 weeks. As soon as we made the first presentation, there were already a lot of new things. Almost the next day, we started to make a new set of slides to catalog all the changes.

You mentioned that you could read everything for the first one, but since then, posts have grown exponentially. How do you decide what the cut does?

Richterman: It is an easy process. After giving the presentation, there is a bit of diastole for a couple of days. We keep up to date with everything published in the main magazines: Science, Nature, New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, JAMA. Then over the course of the first 4 to 5 days as we find new documents, Eric and I are literally texting each other: Is it something new? Does this matter clinically something we are doing? Does this add any element about the biology or epidemiology of the virus?

In about a week we begin to formulate the topic. We try to highlight new aspects or new angles of what is being understood, and then we do deep immersions within them.

There are experts in all corners of this, from basic biology to clinical experts, clinical trial experts, epidemiologists, and modelers. We try to identify who the experts are and read everything they post. We watch him closely on Twitter. We look at preprints and the discussion about preprints. We do not pretend to understand everything or be experts in one way or another, but we try to sit within the uncertainty knowing that 2 weeks later, we can revisit something and say: Here is some additional evidence that points us in one way or another .

A concrete example is the question of the viral load in the nasopharynx and when it peaks. Does viral load correlate to something? There are documents that say it correlates with gravity or others that say no. We try not to say things forcefully, we try to go back to something later and say, "Look, there is conflicting information and we just don't understand it at the moment."

How do you decide who focuses on which documents?

Meyerowitz: It comes naturally. Aaron has an MPH and an incredible public health mind, so you will often see the complex modeling studies and studies on virus removal and other things that have many political implications.

I am very interested in therapeutics. At first, one of the scary things was that there were no treatments. I am very interested in virology.

Other things, we parted. The good thing is that we review it a couple of times, so we're teaching each other, and even if I submit something, it could be from an article that Aaron found or vice versa.

Richterman: We go through everything together, introduce ourselves and challenge ourselves: Is that really what it means? We are fortunate to be around many very smart people in these areas and to be part of conversations with our mentors where we can ask them what the implications are.

At first, Eric was heavily involved in helping the team with clinical treatment guidelines at MGH (Massachusetts General Hospital), so he ended up reviewing a lot of that therapeutic data, which, as you know, had many gaps.

How much time do you spend on this?

Meyerowitz: I think it will probably take 80 to 100 hours for each presentation to find the documents, read them, digest them, make slides, talk. We usually practice it once or twice, but I think it's fair, would you say, Aaron?

Richterman: That feels a lot, but maybe. For better or for worse, this is the job right now. I mean, it's all basically around COVID-19. All my other work is basically on hold, all my clinical work is focused on this. All my non-clinical work focuses on this.

In some ways, we can dive twice because we are reading documents that are also useful for the other things you are doing. It certainly doesn't seem like a separate project. This is what everyone is working on right now within the Infectious Diseases Division at our two hospitals. Reading documents and keeping up-to-date is something everyone tries to do. Perhaps we are trying to do it in a little more detail and a little more structure.

In reviewing the data, what do you think of the quality of science?

Meyerowitz: Overall, it's really remarkable. I think a lot of very high quality science is being done. One of the exciting things now, as we do this, is to see the quality of the studies improve. There are now a number of fairly excellent treatment trials, and obviously, when we were preparing the first presentation a few weeks ago, that was not the case.

I am really impressed by the amount of work that is being done. Seeing the collaborations between institutions and countries is incredibly inspiring. In that same spirit, it was Aaron's idea to basically put this on Twitter as a resource. All these groups are collaborating, and it will be very important for us to overcome this.

Richterman: I would just add that there is obviously a full spectrum of quality. It's really remarkable.Take the randomized study of lopinavir ritonavir, the speed with which it was conducted (a very high-quality randomized controlled trial) in the midst of a completely new emergency. They enrolled patients in 2 weeks. From the beginning, we had the report of the first 425 patients in the New England Journal who actually reported the dynamics of this infection, identifying the pathogen in a very short period of time. I think all of this is unprecedented.

Meyerowitz: Those very early studies, The Lancet and New England Journal clinical epidemiology studies, even since February, many of your findings have been true. The risk factors they were able to identify are many of the same risk factors that have been confirmed over and over again in multiple studies on all continents. Because of all that work, we were way ahead of where they were when it all started last fall.

Richterman: I think the area where we want the most data, but also due to the nature of the available data, which has had the greatest number of limitations is in therapeutics. At the beginning, everyone was really looking for any kind of evidence of something that might be helpful in an untreated illness. And it was often these observational studies that were uncontrolled and at risk of bias, but people were holding onto straws at the time.

Are you a fan of preprints?

Richterman: It is interesting to see some of the studies that we consider as preprints that are published a month or two later. And seeing that process of refinement. We always try to have a skeptical eye because these are not peer reviewed. If it is not in an area where we feel we have a particular experience, we try to be very cautious. A lot of times we will read preprints and think, this is really interesting, but we cannot include this at the moment because we do not think it will pass a scientific list.

It is probably a net positive result because many of the ideas we have about the behavior of this disease arose from the preprints. There was Wölfel's article in Nature of the nine German patients, which started as a preprint. That was very important in understanding the basics of viral dynamics, and I think we benefit a lot from that, while with others, it's harder to say.

Meyerowitz: I completely agree. It's one of the reasons why we always make sure it's clear when we're going to talk about something that is a preprint, because it's certainly always better to have a peer-reviewed font. But given the pace of everything, it has really been useful in some circumstances to be able to point out other data as well.

You have had to refer to press releases several times. Is it something you ever thought you would be doing?

Meyerowitz: No, no.In the last video we made, we spent a lot of time going over treatment updates with remdesivir updates and IL-6 (interleukin-6) updates with tocilizumab and sarilumab, and we talked about what was appropriate to include. We ended up wanting to discuss them because such big decisions were made with that information. It was helpful for us to review and understand what details were really known. If it was specific data from the NIH (National Institutes of Health) press release on remdesivir or the details in the press releases from the French study tocilizumab or the industry sponsored sarilumab trials because those are things, certainly in our hospitals and I think far beyond that that is having an immediate impact.

I hope we don't have to do that again because it's awkward. We are trained, I think, appropriately, on how to read a newspaper and the things we are supposed to be looking for, looking carefully at the different tables. We are uncomfortable drawing conclusions from anything less than that. Even from the start, obviously, in the first update, we wanted to give some treatment updates, but there were no good treatment trials. At the time, we were talking about preprints and non-randomized trials because that was what was having an impact at the time. This is how we try to balance it.

Richterman: Yes, we are not trying to draw any conclusions. We try to really point out where the uncertainties remain. I don't want to point to any specific studies, but many of the press releases are conflicting and sometimes don't make much sense. And we try to point out what has at least been released.

From the point of view of virology, what is the most intriguing so far about this virus?

Meyerowitz: We spend a lot of time reviewing the cell's input data. Very early on, the focus was almost exclusively on the ACE2 receptor (angiotensin-converting enzyme 2) and ACE2 is the answer for everything: is it the cause of the difference in results based on age? It has been very exciting to see the work that has been done on other potential mechanisms for cell entry.

So I think about elimination questions: what does elimination represent in terms of infectious viruses, what is just viral RNA? The viremia issue that we started addressing in Part 4 of the update has been incredibly interesting.

Aaron and I have talked about trying not to make comparisons with other viruses or other processes because this is a completely new disease. Just because you know something was true for influenza or some other virus, you can't make those same assumptions here. Even things you know about SARS-CoV, for example, potential entry into T lymphocytes is much easier with SARS-CoV2 compared to SARS-CoV. It's humiliating, but again points out that until you know something, you can't say you know something. You really have to wait for the science to be done, for good, high-quality studies to test every step of the way because it's a whole new virus.

Richterman: I don't know if it's virology, but the interactions with our immune system seem very interesting to me. There are some interesting hypotheses about cellular immunity and the development of neutralizing antibodies, and an important unanswered question is why there is such a wide spectrum of diseases. I don't think we know and it is an important gap. The few documents so far on the immune response mostly generate hypotheses at this time. In the future, this will have huge implications for vaccine development, which we all have high hopes for, so I hope there is much more to come.

How long will you continue doing the updates?

Meyerowitz: Next is May 19. We are going to do at least some more. I think we both finished in late June.

Richterman: We'll keep it going as long as we can and as long as we think people find it useful.

