The fight against Covid-19 should also be the fight against tobacco (opinion)

Smokers are more likely than nonsmokers to develop serious complications with Covid-19, according to a review of studies
by public health experts convened by the World Health Organization. And, a new study of 169 hospitals in Asia, Europe, and North America found that smokers are almost twice as likely to die in the hospital as nonsmokers.
But just as importantly, tobacco use, a pandemic in its own right, is costly for individual smokers and for society. Of smoking kills over 8 million people
a year, mainly in low and middle income countries. These deaths are preventable and stem primarily from cancer, heart disease, stroke, chronic lung disease, and diabetes, conditions that also contribute to high Covid-19 mortality rates. The human price is exacerbated by the economic cost of healthcare costs and the loss of productivity costs that it reaches $ 1.4 billion
annually worldwide.
We will be in a better position to combat this pandemic and future ones if we commit ourselves to improving the health of the world. Helping smokers to quit will reduce the number of people with underlying conditions that could make them more susceptible to Covid-19 and other infections. At the same time, to adequately fund efforts to combat coronavirus and prepare for unknown health emergencies, we must reduce the costs of health care for households and health care systems and move our economy away from the production and purchase of harmful products, like tobacco.
Maintaining a laser focus on tobacco control will work because while there are still many more questions than answers when it comes to the global coronavirus outbreak, we know exactly how to beat tobacco.
For over a dozen years, The Bloomberg Initiative to Reduce Tobacco Use
has helped countries to invest and implement evidence-based programs and interventions: proven policies such as creating smoke-free public places, banning tobacco advertising, raising taxes on tobacco products and the requirement for graphics package warnings.
A five-fold increase in the number of smoke-free countries is shown there there has been significant progress
. Almost 5 billion people, 65% of the world's population, are now covered by at least one comprehensive measure of tobacco control. AND more than 35 million lives have been saved
.
In the midst of a pandemic, it has never been more important for leaders in the United States and around the world to protect and improve the health of their citizens, and we can do so by expanding the policies that work. For example, investigation
shows that raising tobacco taxes is the most cost-effective intervention available to us to reduce tobacco use.
Tax increases can be implemented quickly, and we know they work. For every 10% increase in the price of cigarettes, demand is expected to decrease by 4% to 5%, according to the World Health Organization, and the resulting income can be substantial, which is especially useful for governments during economic recessions as the one we face today.
But as we work to reduce tobacco use, we have a formidable enemy: Big Tobacco. World Health Organization 2020 World No Tobacco Day
The campaign highlights how companies have modernized their marketing playbook and continue to target children with traditional tobacco products and newer delivery methods, such as e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products. Even with new tactics, the industry's goal has not changed: to attract youth as surrogate customers for the millions killed by tobacco worldwide each year, as the WHO says
.
Allowing Big Tobacco to continue targeting children is not only unacceptable: it is dangerous in a world that faces a new threat to public health and will certainly face others. As stated by Adriana Blanco Marquizo, head of the Secretariat of the Convention for the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, the tobacco industry "has an irreconcilable conflict of interest with public health" and a "well-documented history of deceit and capitalization of humanitarian crises, natural disasters and other similar catastrophic events. "
Tobacco companies are responding to Covid-19 with their usual profit motive and callous disregard for human life. They have tried to take advantage of government orders to stay home using the same hashtags on social media to market new tobacco products. and seem like part of the solution to the pandemic
donating funds and equipment.
But the evidence is clear: reducing tobacco use can help us defeat Covid-19 and create healthier populations more resistant to future pandemics. We know what to do; The only question is whether we have the will to do it.
