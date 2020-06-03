The fight against Covid-19 should also be the fight against tobacco (opinion)







Smokers are more likely than nonsmokers to develop serious complications with Covid-19, according to a review of studies by public health experts convened by the World Health Organization. And, a new study of 169 hospitals in Asia, Europe, and North America found that smokers are almost twice as likely to die in the hospital as nonsmokers.

But just as importantly, tobacco use, a pandemic in its own right, is costly for individual smokers and for society. Of smoking kills over 8 million people a year, mainly in low and middle income countries. These deaths are preventable and stem primarily from cancer, heart disease, stroke, chronic lung disease, and diabetes, conditions that also contribute to high Covid-19 mortality rates. The human price is exacerbated by the economic cost of healthcare costs and the loss of productivity costs that it reaches $ 1.4 billion annually worldwide.

We will be in a better position to combat this pandemic and future ones if we commit ourselves to improving the health of the world. Helping smokers to quit will reduce the number of people with underlying conditions that could make them more susceptible to Covid-19 and other infections. At the same time, to adequately fund efforts to combat coronavirus and prepare for unknown health emergencies, we must reduce the costs of health care for households and health care systems and move our economy away from the production and purchase of harmful products, like tobacco.

Maintaining a laser focus on tobacco control will work because while there are still many more questions than answers when it comes to the global coronavirus outbreak, we know exactly how to beat tobacco.









