The fight continues: WNBA activism began after the 2016 shootings

Natasha Cloud and her WNBA colleagues remain active in the fight against social injustice and police brutality, participate in the protests, and keep up the work that started four years ago.

Renee Montgomery, the former UConn guard now with the dream, was distributing bottled water this month to protesters on the streets of Atlanta following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota while in police custody. She also became the first WNBA player to say she would stay out next season to focus on social injustice and voter registration.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says league players "care about this issue and we need to figure out what the solutions are."

When the league recently announced its 22-game schedule this season in Florida, officials said they will work with the players on their commitment to social justice reform.

"We have always been at the forefront of initiatives with strong support from #BlackLivesMatter, #SayHerName, the LGBTQ + community, gun control, voting rights, #MeToo, mental health, and the list goes on," said Nneka Ogwumike, president. of the WNBA Players Union. "This … may be one of the greatest opportunities this league has and will have."

Washington Mystics players Tina Charles and Cloud have been working to find solutions since 2016 after police shootings in Minnesota and another in Baton Rouge, Louisiana made national headlines that year.

"We are trying to do everything we can to make sure we have an action plan for this week, next month, in two months, in six months," Cloud said by phone. "I hate when they're a fad. Once it fades, people don't talk about it. This is the life of all black Americans in this country that does not go away.

"We cannot remove the color from our skin. … It is extremely important that we use our platform and return our people. Do what we can to make change happen."

Charles, who played with New York Liberty in 2016 before his trade with Washington this offseason, was proud that after the shootings disappeared from the national headlines, the New York organization continued to discuss racial injustice, unity and the Black Lives Matter movement.

"The team has made it a priority to have conversations," said Charles. “In 2016 we had the media blackout. We engaged with different police departments. (The main office) identified what we were passionate about. These actions have to continue since racism is real. "

The initiatives players are discussing for this season include having a Black Lives Matter court for the WNBA games while dedicating the season to Breonna Taylor, who was killed at her Louisville, Kentucky home by officers in March. Players also plan voter registration and educational initiatives.

Some of the discussions since 2016 have been kept out of focus. A few years ago, New York players met at their suburban practice facilities with Kristen Clarke, chair and executive director of the Civil Rights Committee on the Law.

Liberty players have also consulted with Ambassador Attallah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X, and Topeka K. Sam, founder and CEO of The Ladies of Hope Ministries. They have talked about how players can use their voices.

"I think they have always been a beacon and a light in New York around these issues," said Sam.

Sam participated in the Unity 2019 panel that the team conducted. Liberty players have spent time with previously incarcerated women and their children Sam works with. He was also part of a virtual panel on Freedom Friday commemorating Juneteenth.

"Players use their platform to raise issues related to women and incarceration," said Sam. "We have planned a lot of things this year before the virus arrives."

WNBA star Maya Moore, the Minnesota Lynx guard and Olympic gold medalist has walked away from the game the past two seasons to help with criminal justice reform.

Cloud attributes player discussions of racial injustice in 2016 as one of the reasons it became so active.

"I've grown from that," said Cloud, who has been active in reforming armed violence. "Four years later, I have found my voice and my role and who I want to be. I am using my platform as one of 144 in the WNBA."

Cloud was one of the leaders of the WNBA players' council just a few weeks ago. She said about 50 players participated in the nearly two-hour zoom meeting, expressing a variety of emotions: anger, passion, tears, and vulnerability.

Then some took to the streets, Cloud said, adding that many have been part of the protests since the meeting.

Charles believes that one of the main ways that players can get involved is by encouraging people to vote.

"The same outpouring we have to protest," said Charles, "we have to make the same effort in the vote, that is what we control."