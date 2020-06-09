The fight to be Trump's political heir is underway

That reality means that there will be a fight within the Republican Party to be the "next" Trump or, as the 45th President sees himself as one of a kind, the heir to Trump's political legacy.

And make no mistake: that fight has already begun. Here's a look at the contenders to be Trump's heir (in alphabetical order by last name):

* Tom Cotton: The Arkansas senator made massive waves last week with an op-ed in The New York Times in which he argued that the military should be used to end protests over the death of George Floyd. The opinion piece led to the resignation of the Times' opinion editor and allowed Cotton to criticize liberals and the media. "My opinion piece does not meet New York Times standards," Cotton told Fox News. "It far exceeds their standards, which are normally full of left-wing and sophomore rumors." If that's not Trumpian …

* Mike Pence: When the former Indiana governor decided to accept Trump's nomination for vice president, he resolved at the time that if the billionaire businessman won, his political destiny would be forever tied to Trump. And in office, Pence has made that connection very, very clear. He has spent the first three years of Trump's term without allowing enough space for an envelope to pass between them. Bill signing? Pence is on Trump's shoulder, looking at the President with approval. Speaks? Pence is on Trump's shoulder, looking at the President with approval. Informative meeting of the coronavirus working group? Pence is on Trump's shoulder, looking at the President with approval.

* Donald Trump Jr./Ivanka Trump: Why not a real heir as the political heir? We know that Trump keeps his inner circle very tight, limiting it primarily to the family. Of the two descendants, Don Jr. seems the smartest to run; He has made a number of comments in recent years about his interest in political office. But never underestimate Ivanka; She is the only daughter of Trump who really has a job at her father's White House.

Point: While Trump's heir will not be the only lane, be it in the republican primary fight of 2024, will be a rail. And it could well be the dominant one. That is why politicians (and not politicians) are fighting so early to be chosen.

