The fight to be Trump's political heir is underway

That reality means that there will be a fight within the Republican Party to be the "next" Trump or, as the 45th President sees himself as one of a kind, the heir to Trump's political legacy.
And make no mistake: that fight has already begun. Here's a look at the contenders to be Trump's heir (in alphabetical order by last name):
* Mike Pence: When the former Indiana governor decided to accept Trump's nomination for vice president, he resolved at the time that if the billionaire businessman won, his political destiny would be forever tied to Trump. And in office, Pence has made that connection very, very clear. He has spent the first three years of Trump's term without allowing enough space for an envelope to pass between them. Bill signing? Pence is on Trump's shoulder, looking at the President with approval. Speaks? Pence is on Trump's shoulder, looking at the President with approval. Informative meeting of the coronavirus working group? Pence is on Trump's shoulder, looking at the President with approval.
Point: While Trump's heir will not be the only lane, be it in the republican primary fight of 2024, will be a rail. And it could well be the dominant one. That is why politicians (and not politicians) are fighting so early to be chosen.