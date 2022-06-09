“I would like to say I am sorry,” Ross Duffer told the crowd at PaleyFest. “We were wrong in killing Barb.” This is the first time that someone from the show has expressed remorse for killing off one of its most iconic characters. Season two saw Barb stumble out into a field and finally die after she turned into a monster.

“We thought it was a good idea at the time,” Finn Wolfhard added.

The series creators’ regret over the death comes at a crucial time for Stranger Things season four. The Duffer brothers have done an outstanding job of keeping plot lines under wraps but they’re still being accused of spoilers, and of promoting the release date too early. “No one wanted to kill Barb,” Mathew Modine explained. “‘I do not even know whether they murdered her,’ they all said.

Introduction to Stranger Things

Every summer, everyone, and their dog wants to find out what’s going on in Hawkins, Indiana. Netflix released the second season of Stranger Things last year, with a third season confirmed for 2019. The show follows the lives of four friends who go exploring in the woods outside of town only to discover a secret government laboratory and find themselves playing a game where they must save themselves by using their wits and their body chemistry.

HOLY THIS IS THE CUTEST CLIP OF JOSEPH QUINN I’VE EVER SEEN. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/e0oeEFEeE7 — munson enthusiast (@eddiemfmunson) June 9, 2022

Names of the characters in Stranger Things

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Matthew Modine as Martin Brenner

Joe Chrest as Ted Wheeler

Paul Reiser as Sam Owens

Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove

Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

The storyline of Stranger Things

“Stranger Things,” a Netflix smash series, has exploded in popularity. The storyline of this sci-fi thriller and mystery has captivated many viewers and it would be no surprise if you had fallen victim to its spell as well. Before the next season hits, brush up on your knowledge with these facts about the show. The show revolves around a group of friends and how they are affected by mysterious happenings around their town called Hawkins, Indiana. This town also hosts an underground lab. The lab, which was once run by a scientist named Dr. Brennen, is now run by another mysterious and shady woman named Dr. Brennen’s daughter, Dr. Karp.

The transition of a make-up artist becoming Venca from Stranger Things is breathtaking

The most fascinating thing about makeup artist Jose Llanera’s transformation into Stranger Things’ Venca is that he didn’t even use prosthetics. That’s because Llanera, who originally hails from Ecuador, used his skin as the basis for the character. “For this transformation, I didn’t use any prosthetic pieces,” Llanera exclusively tells Yahoo Beauty. “I used only my face, body, and makeup. It took me almost three hours of makeup to achieve the final look. I used two layers of latex on my face, so it was very hard for me to breathe.” The entire process was filmed by Makeup Artist Magazine. The publication and Jose are offering fans a chance to win an original signed photograph of the transformed artist through Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what do you think about Stranger Things?