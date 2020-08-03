The final moments of Darkness in darkness are deeply enriching

Every good true crime story ends with an arrest. Finally the monster is captured and justice is done. However, according to the theme that doubles the genre, it is used throughout its six full episodes, it is not I will be gone in the dark ends After exposing the name of the murderer hidden in the dark, the HBO docuseries end with a note of celebration for the survivors of this horrible case, and a grim reverence for the work of Michelle McNamara. The last moments of this shocking docuseries never give Joseph DeAngelo the satisfaction of being around him. It is a choice that echoes the resistance of these survivors.

Most of "Walk Into the Light" revolves around revealing the true identity of the Golden State Assassin. As countless news stories are played in the background, the camera remains trained on the faces of the investigators and survivors of this case. For Michelle McNamara's loved ones, the capture of DeAngelo means a re-examination of the vast evidence she gathered in another desperate attempt to understand the deceased woman they loved so dearly. For the DeAngelo family, it is a moment of utter horror when they realize that the man they worshiped was always more sinister than they suspected. And for too many victims of the East Area rapist, hearing DeAngelo's name is a moment of relief. After years of torture, the man who haunted her nightmares has finally been captured.

Other true crime docuseries are likely to end there. But I will be gone in the dark It takes this moment of calculating a step further to dwell on the humanity of the survivors, rather than their pain. McNamara's late husband Patton Oswalt explains it best in the last 10 minutes of the episode.

"Meeting these women in Sacramento, seeing them there, smiling and joking with me," says Patton Oswalt. "They had every right to become horrible monsters like Joseph DeAngelo, and they didn't. So they and the way they live is a 'fuck you' to him. Like 'You tried to cause us the same damage that always distorted you, and it didn't It worked. And we showed you could have chosen to get through this. And that's why you can't look at us. " Fuck you, Joseph DeAngelo. Fuck all these damn losers, you idiot zilch. Fuck with them.

The episode shows exactly what Oswalt's "fuck you" looks like. Shortly after DeAngleo is taken into police custody, the remaining survivors of the Golden State Killer team up for a picnic. There are hugs, laughter, wine and sun. For minutes at a time, you can forget the horror behind their casual references to each other like numbers 10 or 31. Those innocent-sounding nicknames are actually references to the order in which this man irreparably destroyed their lives.

"Something else happened this year, and it's us," says Pedretti during a picnic toast. "When we first met we had no problem sharing what we couldn't with other people because it comes from here and we understand it and we know what it means." We are not just surviving sisters. We are a surviving family. "

That deep love in the face of tragedy is shown again through Oswalt and his daughter, Alice. As the grieving widower talks about the parts of his wife he would like him to understand better, he awaits his legacy. Teaching the daughter of the late McNamara about who her mother was, preserving the work of this author, embracing and relating to these survivors, these moments only occurred as a result of the horror inflicted by a criminal. And yet they are moments of strength and happiness.

McNamara finished his book with one of the most disturbing passages in the history of true crime: "‘ You will be silent forever, and I'll go in the dark, "You threatened a victim once. Open the door. Show us your face. Walk toward the light. Liz Garbus's examination in this case puts McNamara's closing sentence into practice. Joseph DeAngelo may have recently come to light, but the men and women whom he terrorized have lived bravely and defiantly for years.

