“What Happened?” Those words were echoed by many when the Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7 ended on a cliffhanger, with the possibility of Eleven being alive.

Since its beginning in 2016, Stranger Things has captured the attention of millions with its captivating story and memorizing characters.

But despite the show’s success, many have been left trying to figure out what happened to their favorite places after the final episode ended.

Now, after months of waiting and speculation, the final episode left many with more questions than answers. This is not to say the ending was bad or incomplete. The idea of Eleven surviving in a new life was something the series needed to pursue and explore.

But suffice it to say that even with all the information Stranger Things fans have been given about what happened in Season 4, there are still many unanswered questions regarding this season’s events.

The storyline of the Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7

Once upon a time, there was this city… not unlike your own. It had just been outfitted with new technology from the world wide web to lead a better life, protect itself from harm and fend off the dangers of the unknown. ​

Unfortunately for us, we didn’t enter that world with our memories intact and thus were alienated through their set rules and social hierarchy. This separation is what allowed evil to creep into this otherwise peaceful community in ways unimaginable until then…

Names of the characters in the Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

David Harbour as Jim Hopper.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

About the Stranger Things Season 4 Episode 7

The latest episode of Stranger Things was released on May 27th, 2022. This episode is unlike any of the previous ones in that it is neither a stand-alone nor a complete story. It leaves a lot of things to be desired as far as action and resolution go.

However, it manages to create questions that need to be answered for the show to continue running at full capacity. Without further ado, let us discuss episode 7 of season 4, titled “The Case of the Broken Watch”.

The episode starts with a clip of Joyce and Hopper talking in Hopper’s car. During this scene, Joyce makes it clear that she needs help with Will since he has been acting rather strange lately.

‘Stranger Things 4’ Season 7 Quick summary: Hawkins Lab Massacre

Stranger Things has been one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the year so far, and rightfully so. It is a sci-fi adventure that has pushed the limits of what television can do with its combination of gripping drama, supernatural suspense, and nostalgia-inducing 1980s aesthetics.

Stranger Things 4 episode 7 might not have broken any new ground narratively but it remains an exciting story with some great moments. Read on to find out what happened in this seventh installment!

According to the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things Season 4 Episodes 7 and 9 will be feature-length

The Duffer Brothers, who are the creators of Stranger Things, said in an interview with Vulture that there will be two episodes per episode which mean that Season 4 Episode 7, and Episode 9 will be feature-length.

This announcement is quite a surprise because when Season 3 first aired, Netflix had announced that they were only going to make six episodes for Season 4. When the showrunners announced that they were going to make an entire episode for each of the two parts of Season 3, fans were not sure about it.

While Netflix had created an entire season for Stranger Things Season 4, it has been revealed that the Duffer brothers saved up money and ‘spent their own money on Stranger Things Season 4.

