The first application using the Apple and Google exposure notification API is launched in Switzerland

The first app to take advantage of the Exposure Notification API developed by Apple and Google was launched in Switzerland, according to a report by the BBC.



A team of app developers working on the contact tracking app called SwissCovid has implemented the app in a beta capacity for members of the Swiss military, hospital workers, and public officials. After the app is tested and approved by MPs, you will see a broader public release, which could happen in mid-June.

Latvia also plans to introduce an application that uses the API, but other European countries are hesitant. Digital affairs ministers from Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Portugal recently released a joint letter criticizing the Apple / Google API for the restrictions in place, primarily the decentralized device-to-device notification approach and the lack of location data collection.

"The use of digital technologies must be designed in such a way that we, as democratically elected governments, evaluate and judge it acceptable to our citizens and in accordance with our European values," the letter said. "We believe that challenging this right by imposing technical standards represents a misstep and a missed opportunity for open collaboration between governments and the private sector."

Apple released the Exposure Notification API as part of iOS 13.5 last week. At the time, Apple said that several US states. USA And 22 countries had requested and received access to the API, and more are expected to join.

In the United States, there are no apps available yet that take advantage of the Notification of Exposure‌, but Alabama, South Carolina, and North Dakota plan to use the API. The United Kingdom, Australia, several European states and several states of EE. The USA, like Utah, have chosen not to use the API.

The "Exposure notification" feature in iOS 13.5 is disabled by default and cannot be used without an app created by a public health authority. It also focuses on privacy and does not collect personally identifiable data or location information, with more details available in our Exposure Notification guide.