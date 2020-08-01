The first black female tactical aircraft pilot in the US Navy gets her & # 39; golden wings & # 39;

Swegle was named a naval aviator and awarded her 25-man gold naval aviator wings during a small ceremony at Kingsville Naval Air Station in Texas, according to the Navy.

"I am excited to have this opportunity to work harder and fly high performance aircraft in the fleet," said Swegle. "It would have been nice to see someone who looked like me in this role; I never intended to be the first. I hope it is encouraging for other people."

Swegle became the Navy 's first black female attack pilot after completing tactical attack training at NAS Kingsville on July 7. An attack pilot flies the Navy attack aircraft, including combat aircraft such as the F / A-18 Super Hornet and the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter, or the EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft.

"Lt. J. Swegle has proven to be a brave pioneer," said Vice Admiral DeWolfe "Bullet" Miller III, the commander of the Naval Air Force. "He has joined a select group of people who won Wings of Gold and responded to the call to defend our nation from the air. The diversity of that group, with differences in background, skills, and thinking, makes us one more fighting force. strong".