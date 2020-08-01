The first black female tactical aircraft pilot in the US Navy gets her & # 39; golden wings & # 39;

Swegle was named a naval aviator and awarded her 25-man gold naval aviator wings during a small ceremony at Kingsville Naval Air Station in Texas, according to the Navy.
"I am excited to have this opportunity to work harder and fly high performance aircraft in the fleet," said Swegle. "It would have been nice to see someone who looked like me in this role; I never intended to be the first. I hope it is encouraging for other people."
Swegle became the Navy 's first black female attack pilot after completing tactical attack training at NAS Kingsville on July 7. An attack pilot flies the Navy attack aircraft, including combat aircraft such as the F / A-18 Super Hornet and the F-35C Joint Strike Fighter, or the EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft.
"Lt. J. Swegle has proven to be a brave pioneer," said Vice Admiral DeWolfe "Bullet" Miller III, the commander of the Naval Air Force. "He has joined a select group of people who won Wings of Gold and responded to the call to defend our nation from the air. The diversity of that group, with differences in background, skills, and thinking, makes us one more fighting force. strong".
Swegle's historic achievement follows in the footsteps of other innovative women and minorities in the U.S. Navy, such as Rosemary Mariner, who became the first female jet pilot in 1974, and Brenda Robinson, the first black woman in Become a Navy Flight Instructor, Evaluator and Transporter. pilot in the 1980s, according to the nonprofit Women in Aviation International.
"I think representation is important because we are a very diverse nation," Swegle said in a video released by the Navy earlier this week. "I would like everyone to believe that they can achieve whatever they want."
Swegle graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017 and completed the initial flight inspection at NAS Pensacola. He completed primary flight training at NAS Corpus Christi and completed his advanced attack training at NAS Kingsville. He completed his aircraft carrier qualifications in the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida coast on May 20.
Swegle will now report to Electronic Attack Squadron 129 at NAS Whidbey Island in Washington to begin training as an EA-18G Growler pilot. The squadron trains new naval aviators, naval flight officers, and naval aviation crews in electronic warfare tactics, techniques, and procedures in preparation for their fleet assignments, according to the Navy.
The EA-18G Growler is an electronic warplane, a specialized version of the two-seat F / A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, and is based on American aircraft carriers.