The first California state to sue the Trump administration over the new international visa rules

California became the first state to sue the Trump administration over a new visa rule that says international students must leave the United States if all of their classes are online, state attorney general Xavier Becerra announced Thursday.

Backed by officials from California State University (CSU) and California Community Colleges, the lawsuit claims it unfairly harms international students and puts "them, teachers, other students, and the community in General at risk of contracting and spreading the coronavirus, or being subject to deportation. "

"Shame on the Trump Administration for risking not only educational opportunities for students who have had the opportunity to go to college, but also their health and well-being," Becerra said in a statement. "We are not on guard … Today's lawsuit is based on the enduring principle of the United States that everyone who works hard and plays by the rules can have a chance to get ahead. We will see the Trump Administration in court" .

CSU plans to hold primarily online classes in the fall due to the virus, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Cal State Chancellor Timothy White called the policy "callous and uncompromising," adding that it places thousands of international students in an "extremely difficult position," the Times reported.

Under the new policy, F-1 and M-1 visa holders "must leave the country or take other measures, such as transferring to a school with in-person instruction to remain in lawful status," the Immigration and Control Service said. Customs in a statement. , according to NBC News.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, in a letter to Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, called for the extension of a waiver adopted by ICE in March until the end of the 2020-2021 school year. The ICE waiver allowed international students with F-1 visas to attend classes online while retaining their visa status.

"The exemption worked and should be extended," Collins wrote. "Its short-term completion is especially concerning given that the new orientation of the Exchange Student and Visitor Program (SEVP) requires colleges and universities to certify before July 15, just one week from now, if semester courses they will not be offered only online, in person or with a hybrid model. "

The rules will also hurt universities already struggling financially in the midst of the outbreak, as many universities rely on international student enrollment. California has more students on international visas than any other state, NBC reported.

"In addition to being cruel, Defendants' attempt to change policy to force in-person learning in the midst of a pandemic is absurd and the essence of arbitrary and capricious conduct in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act," says the lawsuit. , according to the times.

The lawsuit seeks a court order to block the policy, and separately, the University of California also plans to seek a restraining order.

Becerra said it is the 86th lawsuit that he filed against the administration.

