The first designs for Mandalorian baby Yoda look gruesome

Whether you love him so much that you include him in memes or hate him for all the memes he has appeared in, there is no denying that The Mandalorian Much of its popularity is due to Baby Yoda's adorable design.

First appearing in the closing scene of the first episode of the Disney + tentpole series, Baby Yoda, whom the protagonist affectionately referred to as The Child, left many fans of the franchise hopping back and forth on the couch when they arrived. the final credits. In fact, it's pretty safe to say that not even the most staunch and weary of galaxy fans Star Wars The franchise would have expected to see a children's version of Master Yoda.

In a masterful coup by Disney's marketing and creative development teams, the character's debut spread across the Internet like a wildfire. News websites, talk shows, and chat rooms were bombarded with images of the little green snot, so much so that enthusiasm for the character really managed to drive away a sizable crowd of viewers of the show. But most, of course, did the opposite.

Animators have long known that characters who look "cute" sell better than those who don't. To confirm this theory, you don't even need to do an expansive study of animation history. Rather, all you have to do is search YouTube for cat videos and take note of the fact that each and every one of them, however unremarkable, has millions of views and I like it. What a surprise, then, to discover that Disney, at one point, was considering making the alien boy far more unpleasant to the eye (and heart) than it turned out to be.

In some haunting pieces of conceptual art, initially featured in the fifth episode of the behind-the-scenes documentary, Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda is more like Grandpa Yoda. It looks like they went through some different designs for the character, and then you can see just a few of them.

Since his large lifeless black eyes and sharp small teeth are more inclined to make the audience say "Ah!" That "Aw!", it's pretty clear that Disney made the right choice by altering its Baby Yoda design that we know and love (or hate) today. But do you feel the same? Or do you prefer any of the ones in the gallery above? As always please leave a comment below and let us know.