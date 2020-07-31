The first dog to test positive for Covid-19 in the US died, Buddy the German Shepherd,

It is unclear if Buddy died from complications from the coronavirus, which he probably caught from his owner, Robert Mahoney, who tested positive this spring, or if he died of lymphoma.
Two vets who were not part of his treatment, but who checked Buddy's medical records for National Geographic, told the publication that the dog likely had cancer.
"It is not clear if the cancer made him more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus, or if the virus made him sick or if it was just a coincidental case," the magazine reported.
The dog became ill in April and Mahoney suspected it had the virus, but it wasn't until mid-May that the family finally found a vet to examine him and confirm that Buddy was infected.
"You tell people that your dog was positive and they look at you (like you have) ten heads," Robert Mahoney's owner and wife Allison told the magazine.
"Samples were taken from the dog after it showed signs of respiratory disease," the USDA reported at the time. "The dog is expected to make a full recovery."
But that did not happen. Buddy's health continued to deteriorate. By July 11, Allison Mahoney told National Geographic, she found Buddy vomiting clotted blood.
"It looked like his guts were coming out. He had it all. It came out of his nose and mouth. We knew there was nothing he could do for him from there. What are you going to do for a dog with this? But he had the will to live. He didn't want to go, "he said. The Mahoneys decided that the time had come to sacrifice their beloved dog.
There is no mandatory testing requirement for animals living in Covid-19 positive households, so it is unknown how many pets in the US may be infected and if those with underlying health conditions, similar to those humans, may be at higher risk.
"The second dog to test positive in the US, in Georgia, and the sixth dog, in South Carolina, died, for example, and their deaths were attributed to other conditions," National Geographic reported.
The Mahoney family is heartbroken over the loss of Buddy, National Geographic reported, and frustrated by his fight to diagnose and care for the canine.
"(Buddy) was the love of our lives … It brought joy to everyone. I can't understand it," said Allison Mahoney.