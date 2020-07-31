The first dog to test positive for Covid-19 in the US died, Buddy the German Shepherd,





It is unclear if Buddy died from complications from the coronavirus, which he probably caught from his owner, Robert Mahoney, who tested positive this spring, or if he died of lymphoma.

Two vets who were not part of his treatment, but who checked Buddy's medical records for National Geographic, told the publication that the dog likely had cancer.

"It is not clear if the cancer made him more susceptible to contracting the coronavirus, or if the virus made him sick or if it was just a coincidental case," the magazine reported.

The dog became ill in April and Mahoney suspected it had the virus, but it wasn't until mid-May that the family finally found a vet to examine him and confirm that Buddy was infected.