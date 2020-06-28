The first exemption period can make or break your fantasy baseball season

It was playing and ready for a while, but after an intense and often depressing major league baseball owners and players finally came to a resolution and the season will finally begin on July 23. The owners got their season cut to 60 games, while players will receive their original prorated wages from the first deal agreed in late March.

Neither side has been deemed a winner as these negotiations leave another black eye in a sport that desperately needs some positive press. However, fantasy baseball owners can score one in the wins column as we can at least play a 2020 season after all.

The victory is small, as there have been a host of problems arising in fantasy leagues due to a shorter season. The debate over whether to rewrite some leagues persists, while those who play head-to-head formats struggle to plan their own schedule issues, including when to start their playoffs. Be nice to your commissioners, as they take on the difficult task of finding a solution that will surely disappoint half the league. It can please some of the people sometimes.

Almost the only thing fantasy players can agree on right now is, if you've already recruited him, that first waiver period could be a watershed for everyone. Whether you've lost superstars like Chris Sale and Noah Syndergaard or ignored the closers because you thought you might find waivers on the waiver cable during a normal 162-game season, you'll have to make significant roster adjustments along with changes to the strategy.

The first step will be to get rid of the deadlift. Along with the variety of players who opted for end-of-season surgery, you can start getting rid of those young men you were hiding for a raise in the second half. Teams may be allowed to use players from a 60-man group due to the cancellation of the minor league season, but many applicants, such as super prospect Rays Wander Franco or Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, will not see a single inning of game despite their inclusion They are there simply to train with the big leagues and management will not want to start refereeing watches this year.

Once you have weighed a bit in your fantasy garden, you should start filling your list with players who will see the time on the field. With Universal DH still on the line, many National League halftime players like Howie Kendrick and Austin Riley will see full-time at-bats. Intermediate relievers will become more valuable as managers handle their starters with children's gloves. Talking about six-man rotations and tandem pitchers has been abundant and that will certainly dilute the pitcher pool.

If your commissioner left the exemptions open all this time, you should have made these moves only in preparation. So if you haven't already, start now. If you have a set date for the first exemption period, set up a reminder on your phone because missing it could be catastrophic.

Howard Bender is the vice president of operations and head of content for Fantasy-Alarm.com. Follow him on Twitter @rotobuzzguy and watch it on the award-winning "Fantasy Alarm Radio Show" on the fantasy sports channel SiriusXM Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Visit FantasyAlarm.com for all of your fantasy baseball tips.