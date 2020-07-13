The first federal execution of the United States in 17 years is back, for now







Execution of Daniel Lewis Lee, a convicted murderer, was scheduled for Monday, but a lower court ruling Friday suspended execution after the victims' family filed a lawsuit demanding a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and his fear of exposing himself to witnessing the execution.

The Seventh Circuit ruling allows Monday's execution to move forward, for now, but the family will file an 11-hour appeal with the Supreme Court, according to their lawyer.

"The federal government has put this family in an unsustainable position to choose between their right to witness the execution of Danny Lee and their own health and safety," attorney Baker Kurrus said in the statement.

Lee, a former white supremacist who killed a family of three, had originally been scheduled to be executed in December, but his case was delayed after courts blocked the execution of the death sentence.