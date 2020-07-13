The first federal execution of the United States in 17 years is back, for now

The Seventh Circuit ruling allows Monday's execution to move forward, for now, but the family will file an 11-hour appeal with the Supreme Court, according to their lawyer.
"The federal government has put this family in an unsustainable position to choose between their right to witness the execution of Danny Lee and their own health and safety," attorney Baker Kurrus said in the statement.
Earlene Peterson, whose daughter, granddaughter, and son-in-law were tortured, killed, and thrown into a lake by Lee and an accomplice, has opposed Lee's execution and told CNN last year that he did not want it done on his behalf.
In a separate court filing on Sunday, the Bureau of Prisons announced that one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday at Terre Haute Prison, Indiana, where the execution is scheduled, although it insisted that its virus mitigation efforts were effective. and the employee was never in the execution chamber.
Still, even in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus by BOP, executions are on hold pending the federal court order.
Lee's scheduled execution is anticipated to be the time when the federal government once again began to fulfill the fate of death row inmates after a series of court decisions in recent months.
In December, the Supreme Court confirmed a lower court that blocked the execution of the death sentence last year. But an appeals court decided in April that executions could move forward, and Attorney General William Barr set new dates for Lee and three other men in June.
This story has been updated with additional information.