The first free PlayStation Plus game for June is now available to download

If you have a PlayStation 4, chances are good that you have one PlayStation Plus Subscription giving you access to the system's online chat and multiplayer features, as well as two free PS4 games per month. If you don't, now could be one of the best times to catch one, as June is shaping up to be a month that demonstrates just how valuable the service can be.

After the disappointing titles in May, Cities: horizons and Farming Simulator 19Sony is stepping up its game for next month. In an unusual move, the company announced its first June offer a little earlier with a promise that the remaining games will be revealed in the coming days. As you may have heard, Call of Duty: WWII It will headline the month, and in another weird move, it's actually out now for subscribers to download as soon as, right now.

2017 Call of Duty: WWII it served as a return to form for the series, eventually moving away from its recent focus on futuristic scenarios, jetpacks, and unrealistic moves. The choice to return to a boot game on the ground was well received by critics and fans and helped rekindle interest in Call of Duty like an everything. So if you're a fan of the series who was disappointed by its temporary futuristic change, you can be assured that this WWII-based title offers one of the most tense and compelling campaigns in the franchise, as well as a multiplayer experience. more solid.

Call of Duty: WWIIThe advance announcement and access to the download have led to some speculation that the game may simply serve as a special treat and is actually not one of the two usual free downloads that come with a PlayStation Plus subscription. If so, that means Sony could have a total of three or more games by June, possibly in an attempt to redeem itself after last month's parody. In any case, we'll know more when the company announces the rest of the lineup very soon.