The first glimpse of this couple's wedding occurred in front of a Black Lives Matter protest





The newlyweds Dr. Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon shared their first glimpse on their wedding day with dozens of people who demonstrated during a Black Lives Matter protest in Center City, Philadelphia, on Saturday.

"It was the most overwhelming feeling I had in my heart," Kerry Anne told CNN. "I could feel everything, I could feel all the current energy around us at that current moment."

For Michael, he told CNN that the moment passed in an instant, but he is grateful to have this moment to remember for the rest of their lives.

"It doesn't mean that we are more important than anything that was happening or that was being discussed at the event, just to be a part of that was humiliating," he said. "Seeing my not-yet-wife for the first time that day that way was the most surprising moment for both of us."