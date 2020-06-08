The first glimpse of this couple's wedding occurred in front of a Black Lives Matter protest

The newlyweds Dr. Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon shared their first glimpse on their wedding day with dozens of people who demonstrated during a Black Lives Matter protest in Center City, Philadelphia, on Saturday.
"It was the most overwhelming feeling I had in my heart," Kerry Anne told CNN. "I could feel everything, I could feel all the current energy around us at that current moment."
For Michael, he told CNN that the moment passed in an instant, but he is grateful to have this moment to remember for the rest of their lives.
"It doesn't mean that we are more important than anything that was happening or that was being discussed at the event, just to be a part of that was humiliating," he said. "Seeing my not-yet-wife for the first time that day that way was the most surprising moment for both of us."
The couple had planned to get married on May 26, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, their plans were rescheduled, Kerry Anne said.
"We were planning this for so long and that the day passed, it hurt and it was a little painful," he said. "But we decided that we didn't want to extend our love and start our lives together as husband and wife," she said.
Over the course of two weeks, Kerry Anne asked 21 of her immediate family and Michael's to join them in the courtyard of the Logan Hotel. Although the hotel has closed its doors due to the pandemic, they offered their patio for a small ceremony, Kerry Anne said.
When Kerry Anne found out that the Black Lives Matter protests over the weekend were going to take place near her wedding venue, she had a conflict because she said she wanted to participate in them but knew she wanted to start this new chapter in her life with Miguel.
According to Kerry Anne, the plan for the couple to see each other for the first time always took place in the corner of the hotel. She said that when she left to meet Michael, she was initially alone and away from the protesters. When Michael began his walk to meet her, the protesters had come closer and closer to her. Finally, they moved around her and started clapping and applauding when Michael came to greet her.
Linda McQueen, the couple's wedding photographer, told CNN protesters that they sang "Black Lives Matter" and "Black Love Matters" as they gathered around the couple with their sparkling handmade posters.
McQueen has photographed hundreds of weddings in his career, but said The Gordon's wedding will always have a special place in his heart.
"By witnessing thousands of people, from different cultures, races and creeds, they all came together to cheer on this couple in their union … I was so excited that it made me cry as I photographed this epic moment."
Kerry Anne wrote her vows for Michael five months before their wedding day and said she had not looked at them since. She said she wrote about how Michael was the perfect example of what a black man is and should be.
"Knowing that we are in a movement right now, that we are here for a greater cause, really touched my heart and soul," he said. "It was reflected in everything historically, hundreds of years ago, and it really brought us to this moment where I can say, I can stand by him and say that I am proud. I am proud of this black man, my black man."