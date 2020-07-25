The first line of the Rangers shows what it is made of: & # 39; Big step forward & # 39;

This was between the first and second scrimmage periods on Friday. Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider and Pavel Buchnevich knelt down, gathered in a closed circle and spoke. There were gestures. There was communication.

And a change in the second period, there was dominance and a goal by Kreider from the slot, a timer for a dynamic exchange with Buchnevich. And then an immediate second dominant shift and a third in scrimmage representing the closest the Rangers have been in their two weeks on the ice to NHL-like conditions.

"It is good for us to go back to the things we were doing before all of this happened and just try to get comfortable with each other again," said Zibanejad, whose game has been unfolding during this period of tournament preparation. "It's fun to be around, so I'm super excited."

Some of those dominant changes occurred against defense couple Libor Hajek-Brandon Crawley, and not against Carolina's Jaccob Slavin-Dougie Hamilton tandem, but still one step at a time.

The Rangers will travel to Toronto on Sunday to start life in the central bubble. Players and staff met after scrimmage to discuss the protocols, opportunities, and routines developed by the league.

"We have been going over what the details will be in the bubble, going back and forth to the track, things like that," said Zibanejad. "But I think at the same time, we're going to go there with an open mind and try to adapt to it as quickly as we can."

"It is a situation that no one has been in before, I cannot emphasize it enough, so it will be a different situation, a new situation and a different experience for everyone." So we will have to be able to adapt as quickly as possible, stay safe and make sure we follow everything as advised, and basically just go from there. "

From a hockey standpoint, the Rangers kicked off on Friday scrimmage. The pace was faster. Sharpness was clearer. The level of competition was more significant. Physicality was worth more than a mention.

"I thought we had taken a big step forward, creating a more game-like mindset, plus an August 1 [2020] mindset," David Quinn said of the three-period, 45-minute affair. “I thought there was definitely more physicality, and I really liked our intentions; little things like showdowns and delays and line changes and the like.

"I thought there was definitely more purpose and a sense of play throughout the practice than we are going to have to do at first. I liked our rhythm, I thought our guys tackled it the way we will have to tackle it [for the Game 1] We have to take a step every day to get closer to doing what we are going to have to do on August 1st.

"It really is that simple because, as we've alluded to, time is of the essence," said the coach. "We don't have much, so we have to take advantage of every practice, physically and mentally, and our boys did a good job of it." It was a good step forward for us. "

The blue team that had Henrik Lundqvist and Alexandar Georgiev dividing tasks on the net recorded a 4-1 victory over the white team, so Igor Shesterkin went the distance. Lundqvist allowed a goal, a penalty to Vinni Lettieri. Shesterkin allowed three, one a softie on a left drive from Brendan Lemieux, with Blue filling the scoreboard with an empty shell.

"I thought scrimmage was good," said Zibanejad. "There was better intensity and I thought the intentions were better. That's what we were talking about right after [scrimmage] and what we've been talking about this week.

"We are trying to prepare ourselves and make sure that we are doing what we have to do on August 1. If you are not going to do it then, you will not do it now. That is the mindset we have been going with."