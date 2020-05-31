The first Minecraft Dungeons DLC comes out in July • newsdio

The first Minecraft Dungeons DLC comes out in July, Mojang announced.

Jungle Awakens is the name of this first DLC for the Diablo type dungeon tracker. Here is the official propaganda from a Mojang blog post:

"In this adventure, you will enter a distant and dangerous jungle to fight a mysterious power in three new missions. To overcome the terrors hidden among the vines, you will have new weapons, armor and artifacts at your disposal.

"You will meet Leapleaf, Jungle Zombie, Poison Quill Vine and others! I have heard that their social skills are insufficient, so be prepared."

The second DLC is called Creeping Winter, and it will be out later this year. Mojang said nothing about what's in it.

But the developer said it is working to add cross-platform games and other new free content to Minecraft Dungeons for all players.

Tom Phillips wrote the Eurogamer Minecraft Dungeons review, calling it "a strong extension of the franchise and by far the most promising Minecraft spin-off released to date."