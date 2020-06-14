The first observant Sikh graduated from West Point





Second Lt. Anmol Narang, a second-generation immigrant born and raised in Roswell, Georgia, is the academy's first observant Sikh, which means he follows religious practices like Kesh, which requires hair to grow naturally without cutting it.

"It is an incredible feeling," Narang told CNN. "It is a humiliating experience, I have never worked harder for anything in my life. Being a Sikh woman is a very important part of my identity and if my experience can play a small role in being an inspiration to others, regardless of professional field. That will be wonderful. "

While other Sikhs have graduated from the academy, the Sikh Coalition has confirmed to CNN that Narang is the first Sikh observer to have graduated from West Point.

The 23-year-old graduate hopes that her efforts to represent her religion and community will encourage Americans to learn more about the Sikh faith, the fifth largest religion in the world.

Narang said he decided to apply to West Point to study nuclear engineering and pursue a career in air defense systems after visiting the Pearl Harbor National Monument in Honolulu, Hawaii. His graduation marks incredible success for Sikh Americans. In 1987, Congress passed a law prohibiting various religious communities, including Sikhs, from practicing certain articles of their faith while serving in the military. For 30 years, Sikh members of the military were not allowed to practice basic principles of their face, including unshaven hair and turbans. In 2017, eight years after the Sikh Coalition began its campaign to end the U.S. military's ban on certain religious practices that restrict Sikh members, the Army updated its rules governing religious freedoms. "I am immensely proud of (Second Lt.) Narang for accomplishing his goal and, in doing so, breaking down a barrier for any Sikh American who wishes to serve," Capt. Simratpal Singh said in a statement. "The broader acceptance of Sikh service members among all branches of service, as well as in senior leadership spaces such as West Point, will continue to benefit not only the rights of religious minorities, but also the strength and the diversity of the US Army. " President Donald Trump addressed the 1,107 graduates Saturday, including Narang, who gathered for the annual start of the academy. Graduates distanced themselves 6 feet from each other through Plain Parade Field to accommodate Covid-19's public health requirements rather than congregate at Michie Stadium, the traditional venue for the ceremony. Family and friends were not allowed to attend the ceremony, but were able to view it online. "This premier military academy produces only the best of the best, the strongest of the strong, and the bravest of the brave. West Point is a universal symbol of bravery, loyalty, devotion, discipline, and American skill, "Trump began his address, reading from a teleprompter. "To the 1,107 who today become the newest officers in the most exceptional Army that has ever taken the battlefield, I am here to offer the salute of the United States. Thank you for responding to the call of your nation," he added. Narang will complete his Basic Officer Leadership Course at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. It will then head for its first publication in Okinawa, Japan in January 2021.

CNN's Zachary Cohen and Caroline Kelly contributed to this report.