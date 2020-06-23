The first pilot of a US airline with diabetes captains commercial flight

(CNN) – Just before 7:30 a.m. On June 22, Southwest Airlines Flight 370 took off from McCarran International Airport, heading west on the Las Vegas Strip with Captain Bob Halicky at the controls.

Northbound, the twin-engine Boeing 737-700 in the airline's ubiquitous blue, yellow, and red livery stabilized at its cruising altitude of 40,000 feet for its flight to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

For passengers on board, it was a normal flight, landing twelve minutes earlier.

But Halicky, a 59-year-old Las Vegas resident, had waited nine years for this opportunity. It was the first commercial flight in the United States with a pilot with insulin-treated diabetes at controls, according to the American Diabetes Association, a milestone in manufacturing.

A triumphant return to heaven

"It was very exciting to return to the cockpit and also to be the first (type 1 insulin dependent) pilot in America to fly (commercially)," Halicky told CNN after the flight.

For years, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) did not allow pilots with insulin-treated diabetes to fly on commercial aircraft, even as other countries such as Canada and the United Kingdom began to ease their restrictions, allowing these pilots to fly commercially whenever they have. So with a second pilot.

The FAA considered it too high a risk. Any pilot diagnosed with diabetes treated with insulin was prohibited from flying commercially.

The American Diabetes Association, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, and other organizations pressured the FAA to reexamine its policy.

Last November, the FAA announced that pilots with insulin-dependent diabetes could apply for the first-class medical certificate required to fly commercially. Under the new guidance, the first batch of drugs was issued in April.

Fly first class doctor

"The FAA issued a new medical protocol late last year for pilots with insulin-treated diabetes mellitus (ITDM)," the FAA said in a statement to CNN. "The decision was based on the advancement of medical technology and ITDM treatment. The protocol allows pilots with ITDM to apply for a special issue medical certificate to have air, commercial, or private transportation pilot privileges."

To date, the FAA says it has issued six top-notch doctors for pilots with insulin-treated diabetes. The agency does not track commercial flights for pilots with insulin-treated diabetes and was unable to say if this was the first such flight. But the American Diabetes Association, which is in contact with these six pilots, hailed Monday's southwest flight as a breakthrough.

"This is a historic day for pilots living with diabetes who have been sidelined for too long, as well as for all people living with diabetes," said ADA Executive Director Tracey Brown. "The American Diabetes Association (ADA) has had the great privilege of partnering with incredible pilots over the course of the past decade to make this dream come true. These pilots are tireless advocates whose dedication is remarkable."

A flight race

Halicky had spent his entire career in heaven before diabetes derailed his flight. He was an Air Force pilot from 1987 to 1991. He joined Southwest Airlines in 1993, while also flying with the Arizona Air National Guard. In 2002, he retired from the Air National Guard, but continued to fly to Southwest, which declined to comment for this article.

In July 2011, Halicky was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. He remained in the industry as an instructor pilot, helping younger pilots gain simulator experience.

When the FAA allowed insulin-dependent pilots to order first-class medical exams, Halicky was one of the first on the list, presenting his blood sugar history, medical notes, his insulin regimen, and more.

On April 13, 2020, the FAA issued Halicky a first-class doctor for the first time in nearly a decade. He completed the necessary requalification course as soon as he could, and on Monday morning, he climbed into the cockpit of a SWA 370, ready to direct a commercial flight for the first time in nearly a decade.

A great improvement for the diabetic community

In the air, Halicky couldn't stop smiling. "I am very excited about this," he said after landing in Seattle, calling it "a huge improvement for the diabetes community."

But he had little time to celebrate the achievement.

Less than two hours after landing, he returned to the air on a flight to Oakland. In the coming days, he has stops in Albuquerque, Phoenix, Houston, Milwaukee and more before returning to Las Vegas, a commercial pilot once again.