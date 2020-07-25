The first published excerpt from the revealing book & # 39; Megxit & # 39;

If "Megxit" had its own dishy biography, it would be this one.

The Times of London has released the first excerpt from a revealing new book by a pair of veteran UK journalists, and offer an inside look at the bitterness and palatial intrigue behind the separation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal family. .

"Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," will be serialized starting Saturday.

It promises a direct scoop from the royal family's close confidants, and while not officially sanctioned by Harry and Markle, he is shaping up to be particularly sympathetic to his side of Megxit.

The first installment includes these revelations by authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand:

Harry was belittled within the palace walls for being "too sensitive and frank" and felt unprotected by his family.

Harry, in turn, went to great lengths to protect his new girlfriend from the palace's "old guard", some of whom "just didn't like Meghan and would stop at nothing to make life difficult for her."

Harry and Markle had immediately become international sensations, eclipsing even Prince William and Kate Middleton and the rest of royalty above their rank, so "they needed to be stopped."

Meanwhile, William and Kate were deeply hurt that private family matters were broadcast in public while the royal family was kept in the dark.

Markle told his friends that suffering criticism of the UK's vicious tabloids was like "death by a thousand cuts."

Here are some of the first excerpts, reprinted by the London Times:

——

Since they got married, Harry and Meghan had enjoyed calling their own shots. "Harry and Meghan liked to be in control of their narrative," said one source, which is why agreeing to originally incorporate their home into Buckingham Palace, rather than creating their own independent court, had been a huge benefit to them. disappointment.

Harry and Meghan had wanted to create their own individual home in Windsor, that is, their own office with their own team, which would be separate from all the others. But senior officials quickly ruled out that option.

The high courtiers whom Diana used to refer to as "men in gray suits" were concerned that the Sussex's global interest and popularity had to be controlled.

In the short time since their fairytale wedding, Harry and Meghan were already propelling the monarchy to new heights around the world.

As their popularity grew, so did Harry and Meghan's difficulty in understanding why so few within the palace were attentive to their interests.

They were a huge draw for the royal family. According to a press report comparing the Sussexs' online popularity to the Cambridges from November 2017 to January 2020, "searches related to Harry and Meghan accounted for 83 percent of the world's curiosity in the two couples."

The Sussexs had made the monarchy relate more to those who had never felt a connection before. However, there was concern that the couple should join the fold; otherwise, the establishment feared that its popularity might overshadow that of the royal family.

Increasingly, Harry had become frustrated that he and Meghan were often pushed into the background in front of other family members.

While both respected the hierarchy of the institution, it was difficult when they wanted to focus on a project and were told that a senior family member, be it Prince William or Prince Charles, had an initiative or tour announced to him. weather. time, so they would have to wait.

For months, the couple tried to express these frustrations, but the conversations led nowhere.

Worse still, there were only a handful of people working in the palace that they could trust. Outside of this core team, no information was certain.

A friend of the couple referred to the old guard as "the vipers." Meanwhile, an equally frustrated palace employee described the Sussex team as "the third screeching wheel" of the palace.

Highly emotional and fiercely protective of his wife and son, Harry felt drained by the unique circumstances of his family who, as one source described it, "do not have a chance to operate like a royal family."

While politics is part of every family dynamic, they are on a completely different level for William, Harry, and the rest of royalty.

"Every conversation, every problem, every personal disagreement, whatever it may be, involves the staff," the source said of aides who invariably send and receive messages between real households.

"It creates a really weird environment that doesn't really allow people to figure things out for themselves."

No one could deny the fact that the couple was emotionally exhausted, whether they had brought it to them or were victims of a ruthless machine.

"They felt under pressure," said a source. "They felt they were alone."

For Harry especially, everything was getting too much. "Doesn't the queen deserve better?" shouted a newspaper headline, which the prince read online.

"These people are just paid trolls," he later told a friend. "Nothing but trolls. . . and it's gross. "

When scrolling on your iPhone, sometimes you couldn't help but read the comments in the articles.

"H&M makes me sick."

"They are a disgrace to the royal family."

"The world would be a better place without Harry and Meghan."

The last comment had more than 3,500 votes in favor. Harry regretted opening the link.

Her stomach tied in the same knot every time she saw this kind of comment.

"It is a sick part of the society we live in today, and nobody is doing anything about it," he continued.

"Where's the positivity? Why is everyone so miserable and angry?