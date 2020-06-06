The first step in the revival of the Yankees

A Joel Sherman series tells how the 1990 Yankees fiasco laid the foundation for a dynasty.

The Yankees won fewer games every year, from 97 in 1985 to 85 in 1988. But if you wanted to believe that there was still a strong contender assembled, for sure, you could believe that.

Rickey Henderson, Don Mattingly and Dave Winfield led the offense. Henderson stole 93 bases in '88, Mattingly topped .300 for the fifth consecutive year, and Winfield finished fourth in the American League MVP vote. Ron Guidry and Willie Randolph remained the champion Yankees of the late 1970s. Jack Clark was among the most feared designated hitters in the sport and Claudell Washington hit .308. John Candelaria and Rick Rhoden led the rotation, Dave Righetti was a proven closer, and Cecilio Glove was one of the best men in the big leagues.

But that offseason, Randolph, Washington, Candelaria, Rhoden, and Glove went to free agency. Clark was traded for two indescribable pitchers and an extra outfielder, the same return the Yankees would receive in June 1989 for Henderson. Winfield would hurt his back, would never play in 1989, and would be traded in May 1990. Guidry's frayed arm did not allow him to return to the Major Leagues in 1989. As with the Clark and Henderson trades, the Yankees fared badly adding talent and / or character with their respective replacements. They became an island of misfits toys.

George Steinbrenner liked to point out that, despite being a decade without a title, the Yankees won the most games in the majors in the 1980s. But from 1989 to 1992, only the Indians lost more than the Yankees. It collapsed in 1990, when the Yankees produced their worst winning percentage (.414) since 1913 (.377). That was the first year the Yankees were after being known as the Highlanders.

"We downloaded so many guys from 1988, Pags (Mike Pagliarulo), Rickey, Willie," Mattingly recalls. "And it didn't work in '89 and it got worse after that. You don't want to give up. When it comes to Willie Randolph, Ron Guidry, (Graig) Nettles, the guys who were there when I arrived, they had a different mindset than other guys. I learned from that. Time has changed. Different levels of players came in. We just didn't have the same team anymore. "

The trade was done. This is the memory of a person involved who asked not to be identified. It was October 1988. What was lost over time and memories is whether the deal was canceled because a mass was found on Dave Dravecky's arm and could not be in the package or because the mass turned out to be cancer and the Giants were not. They could not give up more pitching with Dravecky's suddenly uncertain status. But before the reveal, Mattingly was being treated in Rhodes with San Francisco by Will Clark and two pitchers.

This was George Steinbrenner at his most vengeful moment. He had been taking photos of his most popular players for years. On the 1988 All-Star Game break, for example, The Boss described Mattingly as "baseball's most unproductive .300 hitter." A month later, Mattingly, for the first time in his career, replied, "You come here and play, and they give you money but they don't respect you." He said without respect that he did not want to play there and that the atmosphere was cheerful.

"If you embarrassed him in any way, he would catch you," Mattingly recalls. "He doesn't care about the consequences, he's going to move you. He's different from today's owners. If he didn't want you there, you would have left."

But once the deal with the Giants fell apart, Steinbrenner and Mattingly slowly unfrozen their relationship. Mattingly stayed, and in another lost Yankees season in 1989, he drove 113 runs, 50 more than anyone else on the team.

On January 22, 1990, the same day that Milli Vanilli won three American Music Awards, Clark signed a four-year, $ 15 million pact to stay in San Francisco. The $ 3.75 million average was a record and prompted Steinbrenner to complain, "How can you pay a ball player 3, 3 1/2 million a year when the chief of staff earns only $ 77,000?"

He had his schedule with his own first base. Mattingly was about to enter his year of walking and had made Opening Day a deadline for making a deal or he would not sign before free agency otherwise. Steinbrenner relented with a non-trade provision, but was delayed long enough to announce his star's signing to try to overshadow Mets Opening Day and Game 3 of a series of Islanders-Rangers playoffs. Mattingly received five years for $ 19.3 million, trading non-teams, but he tops the list of highest-paid players with Clark.

"I thought if I was doing business in the field, everything else would work," Mattingly recalls. "It was stress free for me."

Except it would never work in the field like it used to for Mattingly, ever again.

Mattingly had back problems and a great work ethic, a combination that kept him away from Cooperstown. I had a degenerative disc problem and a mindset that the answer to any problem, from pain to depression, was more work. He had managed to overcome the discomforts of previous years, but not in 1990. His hand-eye coordination was as special as ever, yet the fierce torque of his swing was gone and so was his power. His back simply would not allow him freedom or ferocity.

"The Kevin Maas thing was quite special. We didn't have a very good team, but we had a very good player. "- Dave LaPoint, one of the Yankees starters in 1990

"You keep recovering because you're young," says Mattingly now. "But this one wouldn't go away."

Mattingly tried family stoicism and new techniques, but his career .323 hitter was just .262 with five home runs in 70 games on June 28.

That day, the Athletics signed Jose Canseco with a five-year, $ 23.5 million contract, outshining Mattingly for the greatest in history. And the Yankees downgraded Deion Sanders and raised a left-handed hitter with morning idol glances that for a few weeks seemed like it might overshadow Mattingly.

"The Kevin Maas thing was pretty special," recalls Dave LaPoint, one of the Yankees' starters in 1990. "We didn't have a very good team, but we had a very good player."

And nobody saw it coming.

Maas was a 22nd round pick in 1986 that had a steady and successful rise through the organization and could actually have reached the majors in 1989, but in July, by rounding first base and hitting .320 at Triple-A , he heard his popular right knee. Lying on the ground, waiting for the coach, he began to wonder what he could do with a Cal-Berkeley engineering degree.

Maas returned to finish school after surgery, was removed from the 40-man roster, and did not leave a calling card with coaches or players in spring 1990 training: Jim Leyritz was the first hitter the Yankees called to try. relive the offensive that season. While on Triple-A in the early 1990s, Maas visited the Louisville Slugger plant that needed bats. They had none of their own. But they had his specs, 34 inches, 33 ounces, and gave him the model of a player starting his first full season with the Cubs. They were Joe Girardi's bats.

However, once in the major leagues, everyone quickly realized Maas' bat and his appearance. Maas was the slugger for the central cast. He had broad shoulders, a chiseled jaw, a head of split black hair that did not go out of place in the wind. Not only did he have a left-handed shot swing, but he decided to move up the plate and focus on throwing more of the ball, a combination that allowed him to shoot even off the field. He also had discipline on the plate. Kevin Maas had a soap opera look and a swing at Yankee Stadium.

In early July Mattingly finally acknowledged that his back was not good and did not play the last seven games before the break, then he missed the All-Star Game for the first time since 1983. On July 4 – Steinbrenner's 60th birthday – Maas He played first base for the second time in the majors and hit his first home run, against Bret Saberhagen of Kansas City. At the end of July, Maas had eight home runs, one in Texas against Nolan Ryan to help prevent the future Hall of Famer from winning his 300th game. (Ryan was allowed to throw 139 pitches despite allowing seven races, as his manager tried to achieve the milestone. That manager was Bobby Valentine).

In late July, Mattingly was in the midst of an eight-week disabled list season. By August 11, Maas had set the major league record with the fewest at-bats to hit 10, 13, and 15 home runs. The Yankees were suggesting that a Wally Pipp situation might be happening and when he was healthy he would have to move to the outfield. Mattingly did not blink. He liked Maas, he thought he was a humble boy and that he could help the Yankees win. Mattingly was tired and frustrated at losing and would do whatever it took to stop that.

But Mattingly wouldn't have to move from first base. As a result, the most important service Mattingly and Maas would perform after 1990 had nothing to do with left-handed power in the middle of the lineup.

It may be lost over time, but Mattingly's popularity was Jeter-esque before Derek Jeter. LaPoint recalls that he essentially had to smuggle Mattingly out of the team's hotels on the road just so he could avoid the fans and join his teammates for beers, darts, billiards "just to be one of the boys." . And he was one of a kind, good to share it and take it. That helped him become a much-loved teammate, along with his work ethic, professionalism, and humility.

Then his back pain was felt by the whole team. So was his absence from the entire playoff career. The players who would come in the following years, perhaps nothing more than Jeter and especially Paul O’Neill, considered Mattingly as a sage on how to be a Yankee.

"I was trying to be the best player possible and working hard," Mattingly recalls. "I still wanted to be great. I was taking it seriously. Who knows what effect it had?

Much. The Yankees continued to improve in Mattingly's dwindling and less effective seasons and teamed up to bring him to October 1995, the Yankees' first playoff team since 1981.

"Don wasn't yelling or yelling, but there was no question who the leader was," recalls Steve Sax, the Yankees' second baseman in 1990. "When he spoke, when he whispered, people listened. Quite rightly. He carried the influence. He talks about someone who gave his heart and soul to the game. "

Maas, who finished second for the 1990 American League Rookie of the Year, started 1991 as DH. There were 23 home runs, but only a .220 average. He lost his grip on the role of DH full time for the following year, and soon asked to escape the Yankees. Theories It was too robotic and did not adapt as well as pitchers adapted to it. Bill Livesey, who selected Maas for the Yankees, now says Maas reacted poorly to criticism for being selective and suddenly lost his discipline at the plate.

In many ways, Maas was a player ahead of his time. "He was a Moneyball player," says Bob Geren now. He hit home runs, walked and struck out. He narrows his eyes and you can see a lot of Kyle Schwarber in him.

But what Maas did for the Yankees that survived his ERA was to remind the organization that the players could come from the system and succeed and enthuse local fans. So when Bernie Williams arrived in 1991, promoted but not fully trained, there was a little more patience to see if local farming could work. As Livesey says now, "Before Kevin we were reluctant to do that."

Mattingly was made after 1995. Maas, after touring with the Reds, Padres and Twins organizations, returned to Columbus in 1995 to play with Jeter and Mariano Rivera. Maas, at 31, tried to make it to the Yankees again in 1996, but was released on March 22 and never played in the majors again.

The 1996 Jeter Yankees, O & # 39; Neill and Williams won the World Series.