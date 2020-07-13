The first Texas dog in the state is confirmed to have COVID-19

A dog in Texas tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first confirmed animal in the state to be infected with the virus, officials said Wednesday.

A private veterinarian decided to test the virus on the 2-year-old Fort Worth area canine on July 7 as a precautionary measure after its owners were confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the Texas Animal Health Commission ( TAHC).

"According to current knowledge, there is no evidence that pets play a significant role in the spread of SARS-CoV-2 to people," said state veterinarian Dr. Andy Schwartz. "It is always important to restrict contact with your pets and other animals, as you would with other people, if you are infected with COVID-19 to protect them from infection."

The dog is one of 12 animals in the US, including a lion and a tiger, that test positive for COVID-19, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The animals became ill primarily after entering Close contact with people who had the virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Although a handful of animals have been reported to be infected with the virus in the US, the CDC has stated on its website that: "The risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered low."

"At this time, there is no evidence that animals play a significant role in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19," the CDC added.

The agency said that until you learn more about how this virus affects animals, pet owners are advised to treat their animals as they would other members of the human family, in order to protect them from possible virus infection. .

The CDC recommends walking dogs on a leash at least six feet from other people or animals and keeping cats indoors when possible to prevent them from interacting with other people.

If you become infected or suspected of having the virus, the best practice is for another household member to care for your pet, according to the agency. If that is not possible, you should use a cloth that covers the face and wash your hands before and after interacting with them.

"If you are sick with COVID-19 (either suspected or confirmed by a test), you should restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just as you would with people," the CDC said. "Until we know more about this virus, people sick with COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets and other animals."

The TAHC added that other activities that people should avoid with their animals include: "petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food or sleeping in the same bed."