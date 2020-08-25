The Flash first look: Ezra Miller’s speedster teams up: Michael Keaton’s Batman

Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batman had previously been confirmed to be a part of the Flash movie. Official concept art from Andy Muschietti’s The Flash movie shows Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen working with Michael Keaton’s Batman. The first look has really been appreciated by many, and from then, it is quite evident to make sure that the fans have got a high expectation from it. Let’s see how it works!

The upcoming big-screen version of The Flash revealed the first look at Barry Allen’s new suit on Saturday. The film will incorporate various elements of the comic’s 2011 Flashpoint story. It explores a multiverse concept, thereby allowing the speedy superhero to dive into an alternate timeline where several iconic DC heroes are seen to play quite different roles (in the comics, Wonder Woman and Aquaman are at war, among other things). It was previously reported that Michael Keaton would reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman, and Ben Affleck would do.

The Flash is wearing a brand new suit in the picture

The first look at the upcoming live-action Flash movie was revealed. The revelation was done during the FanDome event. It is basically an official concept art that shows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and Batman (Michael Keaton) and they were noticed while teaming up to face a few offscreen baddies. The Flash is also caught wearing a brand new suit in the picture. Andy Muschietti is directing the movie, with Christina Hodson, of Bumblebee and Birds of Prey fame, scripting it. Hence, we are expecting the outcome to be positive and it seems as if the fans have got a huge expectation from it as well.

Keaton’s Caped Crusader from Tim Burton’s movies has earlier confirmed to be a part of the Flash movie. It was not just about him. Ben Affleck’s Batman will consequently make a comeback to it, which is probably more unexpected than Keaton’s return.

The presence of two Batmen in the movie may be quite surprising. However, in the Flashpoint storyline in comics, which explores parallel worlds, you may see different timelines and the multiverse, expecting that anything is possible. Miller’s Flash will encounter and presumably team up with the two versions of the same superhero in the movie. Since ‘Batfleck’ and this Flash are going to share the same reality, their meet-up are likely to take place.

Director Andy Muschietti said, “The most important thing is that it gets to your heart.” He further said, “It’s a time travel story, which is very exciting. He is someone who has the power of changing the events in the past, but in doing so, one can even change the space-time continuum.” Muschietti even teased the idea of crossing Barry Allen into the world of Game of Thrones, which happens to be a property owned by Warner Bros, with the parent company as WarnerMedia.