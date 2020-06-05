The Flash Proves The Arrowverse Can Fix Bad Villains After Crisis

Season 6 of the Flash shows how Arrowverse can reinvent some of its weaker villains, either through other comic variations or through Crisis.

The flash Season 6 became a testament to Arrowverse that mediocre villains can reinvent themselves, either through Crisis on Infinite Earths or by using more of the comics. Over the course of six years, the DC drama has featured most of Barry Allen's villains, particularly the Rogues. From Captain Cold, Heatwave and Pied Piper to Mirror Master, viewers of The flash I've seen several depictions of iconic villains. While some have come and gone, each of them had their own respective reception as to how they were adapted from panel to screen. One of Flash's most recognizable villains who came early in the show's career was Sam Scudder, also known as the Mirror Master, whose time on the series was short-lived.

Debuting in The flash Season 3, Gray Demon was released as the first iteration of the Mirror themed enemy. However, Arrowverse's incarnation was slightly different from its comic counterpart. The TV version included Sam's abilities to travel between any reflective surfaces coming from the New 52. But instead of delving into Sam's character, similar to the comics, The flash He described his Mirror Master as a simple criminal who worked alongside Rosa Dillon (who would later become The Top) and Leonard Snart before becoming Captain Cold. In his first episode, "The New Rogues," Barry quickly stopped him and Top, and they were both locked up in Iron Heights in the end.

His last appearance later that season was in "The Once and Future Flash," where Barry battles a future version of Mirror Master and The Top from a timeline that no longer exists. But since then The flash Sam Scudder has not returned due to Demon's continued role in the Grey's Anatomy cleave Station 19. That became the end of this Mirror Master, as the actor's availability became a factor as to why The flash I couldn't continue embodying it. Given the lack of connection to Sam as a villain, it made sense why there was apparently no attempt to bring him back since this representation was as simple as it could be. That's why The flash Season 6 made a wise decision by exploring the second version of Mirror Master, one that revolutionized the character.

The second half of The flash Season 6 introduced a generic genre version of DC Comics' second Mirror Master, with Evan McCulloch becoming Eva McCulloch, played by Efrat Dor. This is where The flash Not only did it allow him to reinvent the title of a former Arrowverse villain, but he was also given more character development and stronger stories compared to Sam. With the presentation of Eva Mirrorverse also appeared, which was one of the most complex stories that The flash He has tackled in his six seasons. But the biggest fascination with Eva as Mirror Master (or Mirror Mistress) is that her villainy was three-dimensional. Eva was essentially a victim whose husband took everything from her after she was trapped inside the mirror by the explosion of the particle accelerator.

With Team Flash and Eva having the same goal to stop Joseph, Eva's methods were more deadly than theirs. But unlike some of the past villains in Arrowverse, Eva becomes one whose motivations are understandable, even though murdering her own husband makes Eva a criminal too. In a sense, Mirror Mistress is at the boundary between anti-heroism and villainy, showing the Arrowverse that it is not too late to fix some of his previous villains. Crisis on Infinite Earths restarted continuity and opened the door to revisit past characters by giving them a new perspective. In The flashes In this case, they took advantage of Crisis and also turned to the comics to use a different variation of Mirror Master as the perfect change. By allowing Eva adequate time to develop and evolve, she became one of The flashThe strongest and most complex villains, which will ideally encourage other Arrowverse shows to do the same in the future.

