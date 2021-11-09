The eighth season of the Flash TV show will come out on November 16, 2021. It is based on a DC Comics character called “The Flash.” It is set in the Arrowverse, which means that it is connected to other TV shows. It is connected to Arrow. The show’s producer is Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros., and DC Entertainment. Eric Wallace is the showrunner.

What is the release date of The Flash Season 8?

The official said that the series will be back for the final season. As soon as they said this, many people started guessing how long it would be until the show returns.

Some fans thought that season 8 would come out next year, but it has been revealed that the release date is also scheduled. Anyone who is wondering about the release date doesn’t need to worry because season 7 just came out and there’s no way it can be season 8 too.

The report said that the production of Season 7 and Season 8 was done at the same time. It also says that Season 8 is coming out on November 16, 2021. Now it has been announced by the show’s creators that the release date for all of this will be public soon.

What is the plot of The Flash Season 8?

The Flash is an American Superhero series. It was first released in 2014. The audience is now talking about the 8th season. This show follows Barry Allen, who became a superhero with the power of super-fast racing.

Moreover, the whole season of the show was about Barry Allen. Barry had to fight bad guys and it wasn’t easy. The audience liked the show a lot. They gave it many awards. People watched the show a lot too. The best series after The Vampire Diaries is F Is For Family. The last season came out in 2020 and many people are excited for the show to come back. A lot of people also want to watch this show, which you will be able to do if it gets renewed.

Who will be starring in The Flash Season 8?

The cast of the show The Flash Season 8 is not officially announced yet. It will be soon. Stay tuned!

1. Grant Gustin as Barry Allen – The Flash

2. Candice Patton as Iris West-Allen

3. Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow and Frost

4. Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon – Mecha-Vibe

5. Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton

6. Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia

7. Brandon McKnight as Chester P. Runk

8. EfratDor as Eva McCulloch and Mirror Monarch

9. Tom Cavanagh as Nash Wells, EobardThawne/Reverse-Flash, and Harrison Wells

10. Jesse L. Martin as Joe West

11. Victoria Park as Kamilla Hwang

12. Stephanie Izsak as Daisy Korber

13. Natalie Dreyfuss as Sue Dearbon

14. Michelle Harrison as Nora Allen – The Speed Force and Joan Williams

15. Sara Garcia as Alexa Rivera – Fuerza

16. Ennis Esmer as Bashir Malik – Psych

17. Christian Magby as Deon Ownes

18. Carmen Moore as Kristen Kramer

19. Jon Cor as Mark Blaine – Chillblaine

Other cast members

20. Jessica Parker Kennedy as Nora West-Allen / XS

21. Karan Oberoi as August Heart – Godspeed

22. Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen – Impulse

23. Ashley Rickards as Rosalind Dillon – Top

24. PartickSabongui as David Singh

25. Eric Nenninger as Joseph Carver

26. MorenaBaccarin as the voice of Gideon

27. Natalie Sharp as Millie Rawlins – Sunshine

28. Jessica Hayles as Arielle Atkins

29. Nancy Hillis as Penelope Dearborn

30. Mark Brandon as Richard Dearborn

31. David Dastmalchian as AbraKadabra

32. Milton Barnes as Quincy P. Runk

33. Mark Sweatman as Matthew Norfolk

34. Donny Lucas as Chip Cooper

35. Donna Soares as Judge Tanaka

36. Deb Podowski as Councillor Strong

37. Jona Xiao as Carrie Bates – Rainbow Raider 2.0

38. Alexa Barajas Plante as Esperanza Garcia – Ultraviolet

39. Jonathon Young as Dr. Olsen

40. David Ramsey as John Diggle – Spartan

41. Rick D. Wasserman as the voice of Prisoner Godspeed Drone

42. Julian Black Antelope as Adam Creyke

