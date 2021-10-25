After the successful release of the first season in November 2020, the series was renewed for a second season in December 2020. Firstly, the second season is scheduled to premiere in the spring of 2022.

Also, we are beyond excited to share with you all the details for the second season of The Flight Attendant. In addition, we have covered some updates for you. Here’s everything we know:

Release Date for the Second Season of the Flight Attendant

However, it is very saddening to know that we do not have a set release date for the second season. Yet, we do know that the series will be launched sometime in Spring 2022. Nevertheless, we are quite sure to have a date soon enough as 2022 is not that far. Also, we will update the section as soon as we find out about the release date.

The Flight Attendant Official Plot for Season Two

Unfortunately, we do not have any official plot revealed by HBO Max as of yet. Prior, it was ordered as a miniseries with eight episodes. But, now it looks like the series will continue for another season with a few more exciting episodes to be aired in Spring 2022.

However, the first season of the show was based on the novel by Chris Bohjalian that talks about the story of Cassandra Bowden. The series features the adventures of Cassandra as she gets drugged on her international flight where the next thing that happens is to find herself in a situation, which she cannot handle. Unfortunately, she wakes up with no recollection of what happened or who did it to her and how it all occurred exactly.

Nevertheless, the second season of The Flight Attendant will not follow the theme of the novel as the first season did. It is set to be different as it will focus on new stories of Cassandra. Undoubtedly, we will have to wait till we know more about the second season.

The Cast will be Changed for the Upcoming Season

In the first season of The Flight Attendant, we had Kaley Cuoco in the titular role of Cassandra. There will be a few changes in the cast for the second season. Some of the actors from season 1 might return in season 2 as well. In the first season we had:

Michiel Huisman as Alex Sokolov

Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian

Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe

T. R. Knight as Davey Bowden

Michelle Gomez as Miranda Croft

Colin Woodell as Buckley Ware

Merle Dandridge as Kim Hammond

Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans

Nolan Gerard Funk as Van White

In addition, there will be a few others joining the team of The Flight Attendant in season 2. This might be:

Mo McRae as Benjamin Berry

Callie Hernandez as Gabrielle Diaz

Joseph Julian Soria as Esteban Diaz

Nevertheless, we will be knowing the details about the plot and release date of season two very soon.

Hope for a New Trailer by the End of the Year

Besides, if you have been a crazy fan of the black comedy thriller series, then we have some good news for you. HBO Max might release a new trailer by the end of the year. Furthermore, we can only wait for the updates to unfold.