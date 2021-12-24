The Flight Attendant Season 2 is coming soon on HBO. It is an American mystery thriller series. The show is based on a novel of the same name written by Chris Bohjalian. Steve Yockey developed season one. The series stars Kaley Cuoco. The show has received positive reviews from critics and won several awards, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and Golden Globe Awards for Best Miniseries or Television Film. The first season of The Flight Attendant premiered in 2020 on HBO.

What is The Flight Attendant Season 2 about?

The story revolves around a flight attendant found in a hotel room in Bangkok next to the dead body of one of the flight passengers named Alex Sokolov. The flight attendant, an American, had been working on the same route for some time. The question that arises is whether she killed the passenger or not. The story is based on the novel The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian. The show has been renewed for a second season, and it will explore more of its characters’ life in this new round. The production team would like to add newer actors who can bring freshness into each character’s life or add something not seen before in The Flight Attendant Season One. The new season is even more thrilling than The Flight Attendant Season One.

Heading to the airport to solve another crime. #TheFlightAttendant Season 2 has been cleared for lift off. 🛫 pic.twitter.com/cm6YJwDjBk — The Flight Attendant on HBO Max (@FlightAttendant) December 18, 2020

What are people saying about The Flight Attendants?

Critics have generally responded very positively towards this thrilling drama. The Hollywood Reporter called The Flight Attendant “a propulsive and twisty thriller” while IndieWire said the series is “engrossing from beginning to end.” The New York Times described The Flight Attendant as “gripping”, and The Washington Post stated that the series is “riveting.” The show also received positive reviews from The LA Times, The Chicago Sun-Times, and The Boston Globe.

Who stars in The Flight Attendant Season 2?

Kaley Cuoco stars as the lead character of Cassie Bowden in The Flight Attendant Season. Kaley is best known for her role as Penny Hofstadter in the CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

Other cast members include:

Michiel Huisman as Alex Sokolov

Zosia Mamet as Annie Mouradian

Rosie Perez as Megan Briscoe

T. R. Knight as Davey Bowden

Michelle Gomez as Miranda Croft

Colin Woodell as Buckley Ware

Merle Dandridge as Kim Hammond

Griffin Matthews as Shane Evans

What HBO says about the release?

We don’t yet have The Flight Attendant season two confirmed, but with the success of the first series, I think we can safely assume it will happen. HBO has released a statement saying that The Flight Attendant season two will come shortly after the first season. The network is currently working on the production and post-production of each episode, with a most likely release in 2021. Since 2021 is at the end, the series might come sometime in 2022.

What are some of the actors saying about The Flight Attendant season two?

Michelle Gomez says, “I’m very excited to be working on The Flight Attendant Season Two. I can’t wait for everyone to see where this story goes.” Megan Briscoe is played by Rosie Perez, who also has similar feelings that she’s pleased and looking forward to The Flight Attendant Season Two and being very proud of her character, which was created in The Flight Attendant Megan Briscoe. She’s most likely going to play a huge part in The second series! Be sure to check out The Flight Attendant if you haven’t already. It’s a great show that will keep you on the edge of your seat. And be sure to stay tuned for The Flight Attendant Season Two, which is set to be even more thrilling than the first!