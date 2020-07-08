The Florida governor took a victory lap over the coronavirus, but it was only half time

"One of the things that bothered me all this time was that I investigated the 1918 pandemic, & # 39; 57, & # 39; 68, and there were some mitigation efforts made in May 1918, but never just a type of national closure There was really no experience on what the negative impacts would be on that.

"So I was also very concerned about things on that side and I think that's why I had a more nuanced and balanced approach than some of the other governors. Because there are some of these health officials who say, 'You have to do this. This is science, or whatever. But in reality, these were unexplored territories. "

That day, there were 527 new cases of coronavirus in the state. On Tuesday, more than 10,000 new cases were reported, according to the Florida Department of Health.

CNN also reported Tuesday that 43 hospital intensive care units in 21 Florida counties are at capacity and show zero beds available in intensive care units, according to data released by the Agency for Health Care Administration. Those counties include Miami-Dade, (which includes the city of Miami), Broward (Ft. Lauderdale) and Hillsborough (Tampa).

Which certainly does not seem to win.

It is not difficult to see what happened here.

On May 4, DeSantis allowed the state to partially reopen. That made it one of the first states to do so, following in the footsteps of places like Georgia and Texas. (Florida was also one of the last states to close; DeSantis issued an order to stay home on April 1, just a week after insisting it would not because it would put people "in prison at home.") DeSantis resisted calls to make the use of masks mandatory. "This has to be voluntary because the Constitution is not suspended just because there is a virus," he said in mid-June. "You have the right to protest, you have the right to go to the religious service, all these other things."

So, 16 days after the state partially reopened, DeSantis took a lap of victory because there was no increase in cases. And in early June, the state entered Phase II of its reopening, which, among other things, allowed bars to operate at 50% of capacity and restaurants at 75% of capacity. Most of the beaches had been reopened since mid-April, a decision that DeSantis largely left to county officials.

And then, predictably, the virus asserted itself. On June 29, there were more than 6,000 cases per day. As of July 1, there were more than 9,000. And last Friday, July 3, Florida hit its record for one-day cases: 11,406.

How did DeSantis respond to the increase? His administration issued an executive order on Monday making it clear that all state public schools will return to face-to-face classes five days a week in August. While that decision thrilled President Donald Trump, who is in the midst of his own effort to reopen schools across the country, it seemed a decidedly strange decision given the current state of the pandemic in Florida. And DeSantis has resisted any pushback from its gradual reopening of the state, including any kind of mandatory effort to wear masks (as Texas has). "There is no need to be afraid," DeSantis said Monday.

There are two political lessons to be learned in DeSantis' struggles.

1) Never declare victory until you know you have won.

2) If circumstances change, you also need to change.

Florida's appearance on May 20, when Lowry wrote the column, and its current appearance are radically different. DeSantis was quick to take the credit when his no-intervention approach seemed to be working.

In an appearance with Trump in Washington on April 28, DeSantis said: "Everyone in the media said that Florida would be like New York or Italy and that has not happened."

He added: "We understood that the outbreak was not uniform across the state, and we had a personalized and measured approach that not only helped our numbers fall well below what anyone predicted, but also caused less harm to our state in the future".

But DeSantis has resisted taking the blame for the current situation or putting in place measures that will delay the state's raging epidemic.

To put it in Florida terms that DeSantis can understand: The Miami Hurricanes football team doesn't stop playing at halftime just because they are ahead on three touchdowns. Unfortunately for the Governor, that is exactly what he did.