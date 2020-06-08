The Florida sink opens along the highway, lowering traffic lights and causing a crash

A man in Florida suffered serious injuries after crashing into cables through a highway when a sump opened up along the highway on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident occurred around 5:19 a.m. in Marion County at the intersection of State Road 35 and Dogwood Road.

A large sinkhole had opened in the saturated soil when the region saw heavy rains and the severe weather of tropical storm Christopher.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a concrete pole had collapsed when the drain opened, sending traffic signals and cables to the intersection.

The driver hit the cables that ran across the road, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The FHP said the vehicle finally stopped at the intersection, on its wheels, according to FOX35.

Marion County Sheriff's Sgt. Paul Bloom told WFME crews that they were focused on keeping the public safe and out of the hole.

"I only tell the public when we have a lot of rain like this, just be careful, be careful," Bloom told WFME. "That's another reason not to drive really fast in the rain, not that this person drove fast. But drive with caution, because you never know what lies ahead in a rain like this, certainly in Florida."

Authorities closed the lanes of the highway on Sunday to secure the area as crews prepared to make repairs.