The Florida woman allegedly kept calling 911 because she needed a ride.

Instead, a Florida woman who called 911 four times Wednesday to ask for a ride to a nearby city was taken to jail, authorities said.

Sarah Alameh, 31, of Eagle Lake, which is 60 miles southwest of Orlando, was charged with misuse of 911, the Winter Haven Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Alameh first called the emergency response line at 2:45 a.m. and said "hello" before hanging up, the department said. Officers went to the location of the call and found no one. He made a second call at 3 a.m. and the call was disconnected.

Officers responded to the same location and found Alameh in a hospital parking lot. She told an officer that it was the woman who called and that she needed to be taken to another city.

An officer warned him that 911 is for emergency calls only and told him to leave the property unless he needed medical help. Alameh walked away and called 911 again to complain about the officer.

"This time, he wanted to complain that the officer didn't give him the service he needed: a taxpayer-sponsored taxi ride," the Facebook post read. "AGAIN, officers told him he needed to be on the way and not to call 9-1-1 if he did not have an emergency."

"Can you guess what happened again?" The post continued. "Of course you can, another 9-1-1 call came from the same number."

Officers responded and took Alameh to the Polk County Jail.