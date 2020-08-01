The flu could send our healthcare system into overdrive this winter. This medicine offers some hope. (opinion)





The news comes just in time for the 2020-2021 flu season, which threatens to coincide with a new spike in Covid-19 infections in countries this fall and winter. The confluence of these two viruses could overwhelm already depleted medical resources and complicate testing procedures, particularly since the diseases they cause have remarkably similar symptoms.

An earlier study, published in The Lancet in June, showed that a single dose of baloxavir was as effective as Tamiflu (oseltamivir) in shortening the duration of the flu when given twice a day for five days. But the most recent July study is perhaps even more significant, as it shows the role that baloxavir plays in reducing the spread of disease among household members.

We have all realized how easily respiratory infections can spread within homes and in schools, dormitories, or other places where people gather closely for long periods of time. A prophylactic drug with the potential to significantly reduce the incidence of pandemic influenza is very good news.

In 2018, baloxavir was initially approved for the treatment of uncomplicated influenza A and B in Japan and the treatment of people 12 years of age and older in the US The July study was conducted during the 2018- influenza season. 2019 in Japan and evaluated the ability of baloxavir to reduce transmission within a home. In most cases, the first household member to get the flu was a child age 11 and younger. In particular, household members were not vaccinated against influenza. Upon detecting an influenza infection in at least one family member, judged by fever, at least one moderate or worse respiratory symptom, and a positive influenza test, uninfected household members received a placebo or baloxavir.