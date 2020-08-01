The flu could send our healthcare system into overdrive this winter. This medicine offers some hope. (opinion)

The news comes just in time for the 2020-2021 flu season, which threatens to coincide with a new spike in Covid-19 infections in countries this fall and winter. The confluence of these two viruses could overwhelm already depleted medical resources and complicate testing procedures, particularly since the diseases they cause have remarkably similar symptoms.
An earlier study, published in The Lancet in June, showed that a single dose of baloxavir was as effective as Tamiflu (oseltamivir) in shortening the duration of the flu when given twice a day for five days. But the most recent July study is perhaps even more significant, as it shows the role that baloxavir plays in reducing the spread of disease among household members.
We have all realized how easily respiratory infections can spread within homes and in schools, dormitories, or other places where people gather closely for long periods of time. A prophylactic drug with the potential to significantly reduce the incidence of pandemic influenza is very good news.
In 2018, baloxavir was initially approved for the treatment of uncomplicated influenza A and B in Japan and the treatment of people 12 years of age and older in the US The July study was conducted during the 2018- influenza season. 2019 in Japan and evaluated the ability of baloxavir to reduce transmission within a home. In most cases, the first household member to get the flu was a child age 11 and younger. In particular, household members were not vaccinated against influenza. Upon detecting an influenza infection in at least one family member, judged by fever, at least one moderate or worse respiratory symptom, and a positive influenza test, uninfected household members received a placebo or baloxavir.
In households receiving the placebo, 13.6% of residents contracted influenza. Only 1.9% of those receiving baloxavir contracted the flu and no serious side effects were observed in the treatment group.
But there are several caveats. Two influenza strains generally circulate in the fall and winter months, influenza A and B. Although baloxavir is approved for use against influenza A and B, influenza B was not active in Japan during the 2018-2019 influenza season. . The hope, although not proven in this study, is that the drug will also protect against influenza B infection.
Home transmission that begins with a child is one of the most frequent routes for influenza transmission, although it is by no means the only one. The virus can be transmitted in many different settings, such as universities, workplaces, sports events, theaters, and other social gatherings. The authors argue that prevention of household transmission supports the concept that prophylactic use of baloxavir will also reduce transmission in other settings.
Baloxavir works by a novel mechanism. The influenza virus uses a process called cap capping to reproduce, capturing parts of the RNA from a host cell and using it to continue the reproduction process. Baloxavir binds to and inhibits the protein that the virus needs to reproduce. Human cells lack an enzyme or similar function.
The success of baloxavir against influenza transmission is significant, and offers hope that drugs directed against other viral enzymes can be developed to treat and prevent Covid-19.
In critical condition, many health care systems find themselves today, with hospitals and providers already overwhelmed after months of treating infections with Covid-19, an approved drug that could help reduce the number of people who get sick. flu this winter. A welcome relief. Effective Covid-19 antiviral medications are unlikely to be available for prophylaxis for most people at risk for Covid-19 this fall and winter. Similarly, a vaccine that is safe and effective may also not be widely available.
A combination of a seasonal flu vaccine and an effective prophylactic medication such as baloxavir, in addition to the personal protective behaviors already practiced in the U.S., could significantly reduce the severity of the next flu epidemic and save our hospitals the worst of the combined effects of simultaneous epidemics.