The Food Network host & # 39; should be ashamed of himself & # 39; by Barron Trump's tweet on Father's Day: Miranda Devine

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said Wednesday that Food Network presenter John Henson "should be ashamed of himself for targeting" President Trump's 14-year-old son Barron in a tweet over the weekend. of week.

"You may hate President Trump, but don't attack his son, his teenage son," Devine told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

Devine was reacting to a Father's Day tweet where Henson reportedly questioned whether President Trump is Barron's father. In a tweet, which has since been removed, The Daily Wire reported that the television presenter and comedian wrote: "I hope Barron [Trump] can go through with whoever his father is today."

"It is completely despicable that a Food Network host uses Father's Day to attack a boy, a 14-year-old boy who has done nothing wrong," Devine said Wednesday. "He has no choice in who his family is."

Melania Trump spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said Henson's comments about Barron were "inappropriate and callous," according to a Daily Caller statement.

"Unfortunately, we continue to see inappropriate and callous comments about the President's son [Barron Trump]. As with any other administration, a young child must be off limits and allowed to grow up without judgment or hatred by strangers and the media, "he said.

Devine said "We have seen a pattern to this," adding that "the first lady is very protective of Barron Trump."

Devine pointed to an incident last December where Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan, who testified during the impeachment hearing, used the name Barron Trump to illustrate her point that President Trump cannot rule like a king.

"The Constitution says there can be no titles of nobility, so while the president can name his son Barron, he cannot make him a baron," Karlan said in the committee room, causing laughter throughout the room.

"A young child deserves privacy and should be kept out of politics," said the first lady. tweeted in response. "Pamela Karlan, you should be ashamed of your very angry and obviously partial public complacency, and of using a child to do it."

Karlan apologized for the comment, but not without making another visit to the President.

"I want to apologize for what I said earlier about the President's son. It was a mistake on my part to do that, "Karlan said during the hearing." I wish the president would apologize for the things he has done that are wrong, but I am sorry I said it. "

Devine noted that Karlan "ended up having to apologize because she was embarrassed, but it's gross."

Host Brian Kilmeade asked Devine if the fact that Henson is a comedian "covers it up."

"He is a Food Network host and nobody is going to jail him for making a really nasty joke, but he should be ashamed of himself for attacking a child," he said in response.

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.