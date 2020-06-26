The Ford F-150 2021 offers fully reclining seats and a bottle opener.

The new F-150 will also be available in a hybrid version that combines a 3.5-liter V6 turbo engine with electric motors. The hybrid version can not only squeeze an estimated 700 miles from a gas tank, but also has the highest towing and towing capacity of any version of the truck. As an added bonus, users can plug appliances and lights, including power tools, into electrical outlets in the truck bed and power them for days, according to Ford.

Ford has not yet announced prices for the new truck, but the F-150 hybrid will be more expensive than similarly equipped F-150s with gasoline or diesel engines. Despite significant gas savings, Ford expects only about 10% of F-150 buyers to purchase the hybrid.

Prices for the current generation of F-150s start at less than $ 30,000 for the most basic model, but rise to a base price of almost $ 70,000 for the Limited model.

Ford is also working on a fully electric version of the F-150, but that was not disclosed online Thursday night. event.

In addition to the new hybrid system, the engine options available on the 2021 F-150 remain largely the same. They include a large V8 engine, a 6-cylinder diesel engine, and 6-cylinder gasoline engines.

The trucks will be available with Ford's Co-Pilot360 driver assistance system, which uses sensors and hardware for things like automatic lane keeping assistance and emergency braking. A software update scheduled for the end of 2021 will allow the truck to drive on major highways in the US and Canada without the driver having to touch the steering wheel. (A small camera inside the truck will monitor the driver's face to make sure he is watching the road.) The software will be available through a wireless update or by visiting a dealer.

Workspace or nap?

The truck's exterior design is also new, but retains the F-150's signature square stature. As with competing large trucks, customers have a tremendous amount of service and style choice. There are only 11 grill designs that go along with trim levels ranging from basic F-150 XL work trucks to more luxurious Limited models.

High-end versions of the truck will be available with options to convert the cab into an office space or sleeping studio. Optional front seats can recline fully like beds, while the head and shoulder area can be tilted slightly to act as pillows.

There is also a table available that folds out from the center console, the storage area between the front seats. The gear shift lever can be folded down when in park to make room for the table. Ford executives said that feature was necessary because the company's research had shown that F-150 owners prefer a shift lever to the round knob found in most Ford cars and SUVs.

Shoppers can also get a large 12-inch center touchscreen in the center of the dash. In another nod to truck buyers preferences, the screen is horizontal instead of vertical as in some other Ford models. That leaves room for more large buttons below the screen, so fewer things need to be managed using the screen.

One of the challenges of owning a truck is the lack of separate lockable storage spaces. In a car or SUV, you can put items you don't want people to see from the outside in the trunk or cargo area under a cover. With a van, you would generally only have the open bed or cabin to store anything.

Ram trucks offer the Rambox option, lockable bins built into the bed walls. The Honda Ridgeline has a lockable container on the floor of the bed. In the new F-150, Ford's answer is a lockable storage container that spans the full width of the truck under the rear seats.

Tailgates often function as dining tables and workbenches. The F-150's new tailgate now has specially designed slots that can double as cup holders, smartphone holders, and pencil holders when the tailgate is down. It has also been redesigned to work better as a workbench. Clamp pockets are designed on the tailgate so that the wood can be secured for nailing or sawing. There is also an embossed ruler on the edge of the tailgate for measurements. The metal tabs that extend from the tailgate ends can be used as tie downs for long items, but they are also shaped so that they can double as a bottle opener and can open a cold one at the end of the day.

The F-Series trucks, which include the F-150, have been the best-selling trucks in the United States for more than 40 years and the best-selling vehicle of any kind for almost that time. This model is responsible for a large part of Ford's profits.

Official EPA fuel economy figures and truck prices will be announced later, Ford said. The new truck will go into production in the fall.