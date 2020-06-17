The Ford Mustang Mach 1 is back, with even more power.

As with the original 250 horsepower Mach 1, introduced in 1969, this new car is designed to fill the gap between the standard Mustang and the much more extreme Shelby Mustangs.

Power numbers have greatly increased in the intervening decades. Today's Shelby GT500, for example, produces 760 horsepower. The last Mustang Mach 1, a 2004 model, had a 305 horsepower V8.

The name Mach 1 connotes supersonic flight. It is the technical term for the speed of sound, which is approximately 767 miles per hour at sea level. Ford has not announced an estimated maximum speed for Mach 1, but it will undoubtedly be considerably less than that.

The Mach 1 is designed to drive on the track, with better oil cooling and large air intakes. An optional package for suspension it will provide even better handling at high speed. Some engine and suspension parts of Shelby Mustangs are used in this car. Buyers will be able to choose between a six-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic.