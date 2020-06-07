The former & # 39; single & # 39; Rachel Lindsay says she will leave the franchise unless diversity issues are resolved

Rachel Lindsay is prepared to cut ties with the "The Bachelor" franchise.

Lindsay, 35, is the only black person to have led a season of "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette," and is now calling for more diversity within the franchise.

"In 40 seasons, (& # 39; The Bachelor & # 39;) had a black role," Lindsay said during a virtual interview for "AfterBuzz," noting that only one of the presidents of the United States has been black.

THE DIRECTOR OF & # 39; FANTASTIC FOUR & # 39 ;, JOSH TRANK, CLAIMS THAT HE GOT & # 39; PRETTY HEAVY PUSHBACK & # 39; FOR WANTING TO DISTRIBUTE THE BLACK ACTRESS

"He's almost on a par with saying he's more likely to become the president of the United States than a black leader in this franchise. That's crazy. That's ridiculous."

Lindsay recently appeared as a judge on "Listen to Your Heart," a spinoff of "Bachelor," but is prepared to walk away from the show if she doesn't see a change.

Justin Bieber says his career has "benefited from black culture": "I'm inspired"

"I've been asked, 'Will I continue in this franchise if it continues this way?'" Lindsay said. "I can't. I have to see some kind of change. It's ridiculous. It's embarrassing. At this point, it's embarrassing to be affiliated with it."

Lindsay said she hopes that a black leader, possibly Mike Johnson from Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette", can serve as a leader very soon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I would love for (Johnson) to be single," he said. "I think a lot of people would, there was a big move to make him the bachelor last season. I took a whole turn when I found out he wasn't. If it's him, everyone knows what to expect!"

ABC representatives did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.