The former actress of & # 39; Glee & # 39; Missing Naya Rivera, presumed dead after day in Lake California: reports

Former "Glee" actress Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a boat on a lake in north Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.

Rivera rented the boat on Lake Piru in Ventura County around 1 p.m. Another navigator found his son safe three hours later, according to KCAL-TV in Los Angeles.

Authorities have been searching the air and using scuba gear amid a search and rescue operation for the 33-year-old actress, KNBC-TV reported.

Rivera and her son went swimming [she was wearing a life jacket, but she wasn't], and she returned to the boat, but she didn't, the sheriff's department said, according to KNBC.

This is a developing story. Please check for updates.