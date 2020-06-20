The former assistant director of the FBI predicts that & # 39; all kinds of anarchists & # 39; will converge in Tulsa for the Trump rally

Former FBI assistant director Chris Swecker told "The Ingraham Angle" on Friday that officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma should be prepared for "the worst" and expect "all kinds of anarchist" and anti-Trump elements in the city ​​before the campaign scheduled for Saturday. meeting.

"What the public needs to understand and those who come to Tulsa need to understand is that the inter-federal perimeter is controlled by the Secret Service. And they mean business," Swecker said. "They will plan the worst. They will have, you know, a moderate level of police force showing."

TULSA MAYOR DECLARES CIVIL EMERGENCY BEFORE THE TRUMP MEETING

"But there will be a lot of resources out of sight and deep down. And they are trained to deal with this kind of thing," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Trump warned "anarchists" and other "agitators" not to interrupt his rally at the BOK Center after an apparent threat that outside groups may be planning to cause "riots" prompted an emergency order from the mayor of Tulsa.

"Oklahoma is a type of state that encompasses conservative values ​​and law and the rule of law. And what they will see converge in Tulsa is any form of anarchist, whatever anti-Trump is going to show up," Swecker said. "You are going to have elements that are there to do nothing but provoke the police. They are trained to do it. I have seen them do it. They would spit on them. They will throw stones from that area, out of the crowd and simply commit all kinds of violence." .

The former FBI official went on to say that local authorities will be happy to enlist the help of the federal government.

"I think the police are very happy that they are there. There is no decision by the mayor. It is not a decision by the governor within that federal perimeter," said Swecker. "It is under the control of the Secret Service. And these police officers will be backed up. There will be full support behind them and there will also be many resources behind them."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.