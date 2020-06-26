The former Baltimore mayor accuses the founder of BET of using Biden & # 39; you are not black & # 39; comment & # 39; to be more divisive & # 39;

Former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake on Thursday accused Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson of taking presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden's comments about black voters on a radio show last month "out of context."

"I think it is unfortunate that he took what Biden said out of context when asked by a radio presenter and unfortunately did it to be more divisive," Rawlings-Blake told "Special Report" presenter Bret Baier about the Johnson's comments in a broad speech. full-length with Fox News.

In a lengthy Fox News interview this week, Johnson said Biden's May 22 comment on "The Breakfast Club" radio show that if African-Americans "have a problem finding out if you're for me or Trump, then you're not t black "was" the biggest detour I've heard from a politician in a long time. "

"To have that mindset," Johnson told Fox News, "you must have the attitude that" we black Americans have them. We can take them for granted. "… That, to me, shows you that black Americans are an appendage to a party."

Biden said his comments to the "Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne tha God were a "mistake" and attributed the comment to the host as being a "wise boy" and he responded in kind.

But Johnson said the former vice president gave him "a lot of pause" and questioned whether Biden believes African Americans should have an "equal seat at the Democratic Party table."

In response, Rawlings-Blake told Baier: “The Democratic Party has always been a place where African Americans in my life have found leadership opportunities. I was the secretary of the DNC. There are so many that have gone before me. "

Rawlings-Blake also accused President Trump of spending more time defending Confederation historical monuments than speaking out against police brutality and racism.

"To say something that was said disinterestedly on a talk show [shows] that African Americans are an appendage to a party," he said. "I don't think that is the case."