The former champion can return to WWE TV | Newsdio





Remember it? One of the cool things about WWE is how you see so many people getting in and out of the company. There will be many fighters that you will forget over time, as there are all kinds of people who do not have a chance to make a sufficient impact. Sometimes that is because their career ends early, but they may have something more to offer the company.

One of the saddest stories of the past five years in wrestling is that of Tyson Kidd. After several years of moving up the card, Kidd was injured in a game on June 1, 2015. The injured man ended his career, although he is still working for WWE as a producer. That's something I could do for years, but now I could be doing something else for the company soon.

During this week's Monday Night Raw, Kidd (not shown) called his wife Natalya when she was about to have an interview. The two seemed to disagree on something and as a result Natalya was unable to have her interview due to lack of time. Natalya was upset after the call ended, though it's unclear if Kidd will appear on Monday Night Raw as a result.

Kidd is someone who hasn't been around in a while. See what you may not remember:

Opinion: I'm not sure if it will be a great return, but Kidd is someone who had a lot of potential while he was around. It was a shame to see him lose his career due to injury and I hope he can do more. While getting back into the ring is out of the question, it would be great to see him get a chance to do something on camera again and id would be great to see him work.

What did you think of Kidd? Where do you see the story? Let us know in the comments below.

