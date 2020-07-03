The former New York police commissioner warns that New York & # 39; is going to be a much more dangerous city & # 39;

Former New York City Police Commissioner Howard Safir intervened in Occupy City Hall protesters who were still protesting even though New York City approved cuts of $ 1 billion from the New York Police Department. York.

"This is a group that wants anarchy. They don't want security," Safir said of the protesters in "Your World with Neil Cavuto." "The fact is that the cuts that have been made will be real."

"It may not be … a billion dollars, but they are going to reduce the number of police officers on the street. The police officers are retreating in record numbers. The response time will be reduced," added Safir. "You ended up with the crime unit, which was 600 plainclothes officers who avoided crime. Uniformed officers respond to crime. Plainclothes officers prevent crime from happening. So it will be a much more dangerous city."

Police officers feel "abandoned," "betrayed" and their stress levels are "skyrocketing" as protests and calls to disbursement departments persist across the United States, organizations advocating for safety. and the welfare of the police tell Fox News.

Safir criticized New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for giving in to protesters' demands and for the city's decline under his administration.

"Mayor de Blasio inherited … the safest big city in the United States, a booming economy. And it's all going in the wrong direction because he's the number one cause of what's happening in New York," Safir said. "What happens is that he doesn't support the police. He supports the protesters. Do you know what he's talking about? That social workers and health professionals answer calls to 9-1-1 without police officers. That it's ridiculous".

The former police commissioner also warned that, unless things change, he cannot recommend that people become a police officer in the current circumstances.

"I would never, ever think that I would recommend that someone not be a police officer unless things change. Police officers put themselves at risk not just every day, as they have for hundreds of years, but now with what it's happening". in this country, they are putting their families and their economic survival at risk, "Safir said." District prosecutors in some of these progressive cities and attorneys general seek to charge more police officers than violent protesters and protesters. . It's kind of ridiculous. "

"And, you know, with the arrival of July 4, we should celebrate the fact that these people are free to protest, but they are not free to loot and vandalize," added Safir. "And like in Seattle, murdering people."

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.