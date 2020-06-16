The former New York police detective asks the commissioner to step down after a "crazy move" to scrap the civilian unit

Former New York Police Detective Harry Houck asked New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea to resign Monday, hours after Shea announced he was scrapping the department's counter-terrorism unit.

"I tell you that the plainclothes officers out there, the crime units, are in plainclothes trying to watch over the criminals and catch them on the spot," Houck said in "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

"Now, you [have] the perpetrators on the street saying, 'Hey, we don't have to worry about undercover agents anymore. We just have to worry about uniforms. So we don't see uniforms. There are no police around. And Believe me, they will take advantage of that. "

Earlier Wednesday, Shea described the move to disband the unit as "a seismic shift in the culture of how New York City police monitor this great city."

"You can feel it right away in the five district attorney's offices," Shea said. "You will feel immediately in the communities we protect."

Shea added that the approximately 600 unit officers will be reassigned to other teams.

"It is a crazy move," Houck told MacCallum. "He [Shea] should give up his post for making a comment like that."

Houck also considered the fatal shooting of Rashard Brooks, 27, by Atlanta police officers, which sparked a weekend of protests in the city.

"Once he [Brooks] walked away from the officers, he had the Taser," said Houck. "Now that Taser, if I had that Taser, one of those officers could have easily fallen and [could have] grabbed one of the officers' weapons and then shot both officers.

"So all of this goes through your mind when you're having a fight with a perpetrator like this." Video footage captured by police corps cameras shows officers speaking to Brooks moments before a fight occurred and shot him while trying to flee.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.