The former soccer player once claimed that he was late to practice in Chile because he was kidnapped by aliens, says a former teammate.

A former Argentine soccer player, Guillermo Marino, had a great story about why he was late to practice with the Chilean First Division University of Chile, a former teammate recalled Tuesday.

Gustavo Lorenzetti told Mexican Lado B that he and Marino played for the club from 2011 to 2013 and that Marino once gave a wild excuse for being late for practice, according to ESPN. He told the media that he was going to explain the story because Marino told him.

"He says he was late for training because he was kidnapped by aliens. He gave us the full explanation of what he felt and the rest, "said Lorenzetti.

"There are cases where the player says," I left and came back two days later because I was kidnapped by aliens. "But Guille is not that type of player. Guille was a very appropriate guy. Everyone knows Guille Marino."

Lorenzetti continued: “He began to explain that he was suddenly missed and kidnapped by aliens. He explained that they take out your soul, analyze it and all the time on the trip they are taking care of you. He said something like that. "

"Honestly, I believe in aliens. He gave a great explanation and we will have to believe him. I don't know if other types of channels will have to call you to know better. But in any case: he was kidnapped by aliens, "he added.

Lorenzetti said Marino studies aliens during his spare time and the way he explained it made him feel like it was true. He added that he was not sure if Marino told the then manager of the University of Chile, Jorge Sampaoli.