The former star of & # 39; SNL & # 39; Jay Pharoah posts images of a police officer kneeling on his neck

Former "Saturday Night Live" star Jay Pharoah is revealing details of a police encounter that left him in a situation similar to that of George Floyd.

In a 4-minute video posted on her Instagram, Pharoah, 32, says she was exercising in Los Angeles a few months ago when a police officer approached her and ordered her to drop to the ground.

"As I cross the street, Corbin and Ventura, I see an officer on my left. I don't think about anything, because I'm a law-abiding citizen," Pharoah says in the video.

"I see him coming with his weapons on, I see him say 'get on the ground, raise your hands like you're an airplane'." As he looks at me, I think he is making a mistake. So I am looking beyond where he is looking. I'm looking at him, and I'm looking beyond me because I'm like, 'Whatever we are about to get, he's about to be terrible.' No, he would come looking for me, 'says the comedian.

Seconds later, surveillance footage shows Pharoah lying on a sidewalk surrounded by four officers.

"They put handcuffs on me, the officer took his knee, put it around my neck. It wasn't as long as George Floyd, but I know how he feels. I said, 'Why are you doing this? What's wrong?' & # 39; They said: & # 39; you fit the description of a black man in this area with gray sweatpants and a gray shirt & # 39 ;. I told them: & # 39; Google now Jay Pharoah, you will see that you made a big mistake & # 39; ".

The officers informed him that they were, in fact, the wrong guy. Pharoah says he reacted by asking officers to remove the cuffs from their wrists.

"I had never been handcuffed until then," says Pharoah, adding that it was the first time he had experienced "racism first-hand in the United States."

The star implores her followers to educate themselves about the laws.

"Understand what the cops are saying to you, so if they try to turn you on you, on our black youth in general, we have the knowledge and the power to topple that."

Pharoah says that "it could easily have been an Ahmaud Arbery or George Floyd" and concludes with a message of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Be aware. I'm Jay Pharoah, and I'm a black man in America and my life matters. Black lives always matter. You always matter."

Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody last month after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. In a now viral video, Floyd can be heard saying to the police, "I can't breathe."

Chauvin has been charged with second degree murder. Three other officers involved in the incident have been fired and face felony charges.